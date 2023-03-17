Boris Johnson Gets Candidacy Of Key UK Constituency Eyed By Labour Party

Former British premier Boris Johnson secured the Conservative candidacy from Uxbridge and South Ruislip, a constituency that continues to be eyed by the United Kingdom's Labour Party. His re-selection for the seat came with a 7,000-vote majority. Johnson first bagged the constituency in 2015, and is set to try his luck again in the next election which is slated to take place in January 2025.

"I can confirm Boris Johnson has been re-selected as the Conservative candidate in Uxbridge and South Ruislip," said a spokesperson for the ex-PM," The Daily Mail reported. The reselection was lauded by the Uxbridge and South Ruislip Conservative Association, which said that it looks "forward to continuing to work alongside him to deliver for the residents and communities within the constituency, where he has strong connections and involvement."

"His commitment to deliver a new Hillingdon Hospital for Uxbridge & South Ruislip residents remains at the forefront of his work as our local MP," the association added.

Johnson to face Commons Privileges Committee next week

Johnson getting selected as a candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip dispels speculations that he would go after a seat that is much safer and less enticing for Labour, which is now readying local Camden councillor Danny Beales to compete with Johnson in the next election.

While the re-selection may be a feat for Johnson, it still does not provide him with immunity from the grilling he is set to undergo next week over the Partygate scandal. The former PM will be appearing before officials from the Commons Privileges Committee next Wednesday to convince MPs that he did not intentionally mislead the government about the parties that were held at No 10 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Could the candidacy be revoked?

An interim document by the Privileges Committee stated that proof gathered in the investigation suggests that the violation of lockdown rules were "obvious" to Johnson. So far, evidence from at least four occasions has been examined to understand if Johnson intended to mislead MPs.

The committee will soon release the findings of its probe and suggest a recommendation on the course of action. However, the final decision would lie in the hands of the House of Commons. In case of a suspension that lasts more than ten days, Johnson's candidacy from the Uxbridge and South Ruislip could be recalled.