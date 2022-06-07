UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that being backed by 59% of his MPs in a confidence vote is a “decisive result” as he narrowly avoided the threat to his premiership. The British PM, who faced a no-confidence vote on Monday, now has a “far bigger mandate” from his colleagues than the time he became the leader back in 2019. After surviving the threat to his leadership amid the Partygate scandal, Johnson told the broadcasters on Monday evening that the vote of confidence was “an extremely good, decisive, conclusive result".

Johnson survived the vote with 211 of the Conservative party’s MPs voting in support of the UK PM and 148 voting against his leadership. Following the vote’s announcement, Johnson had said that he now has a "far bigger mandate from my own Parliamentary colleagues than I had in 2019" when he was elected as the leader of the Conservative party after receiving 51% of the votes from Tory MPs in the final round.

Hailing the “good news”, Johnson claimed that the Monday vote would allow the government to put Partygate behind it and to focus on “what we as a government are doing to help people”. British PM even emphasised that it was an “extremely good” result despite the fact that he showed worse performance than Theresa May in his confidence vote.

While the UK PM successfully clung to his premiership, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said it was “grotesque” that Conservative MPs backed an individual with no sense of duty. Starmer added, “The Conservative party now believes that breaking the law is no impediment to making the law. The Conservative party now believes that the British public have no right to expect honest politicians.”

Is the threat to Johnson’s leadership over?

It is to note here that Tory rebels have pledged to continue their efforts and remove Johnson from Downing Street. Meanwhile, his allies, according to The Guardian, have admitted that he was reaching “the beginning of the end” especially considering the Monday result of the confidence vote. Indicating that the threat to Johnson’s premiership isn’t over, Tory rebels will hold his feet to the fire as the next Partygate inquiry would take place in the coming weeks, the investigation determines if the British PM misled the parliament by denying any COVID-19 rules were broken in Downing Street. Still, hailing the win on Monday, Tories hailed Johnson's leadership and called for “moving forward”.

