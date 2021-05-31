Boris Johnson Hopes G7 Nations To Reach An Agreement Over COVID-19 Vaccine Passports

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he wants the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) Summit to reach an agreement regarding the COVID-19 vaccine passports along with having open talks on “world treaty” over future pandemics preparedness. In an interview with Canadian public channel CBC which was broadcast on May 30, the British PM said, “We need to have agreements on issues such as vaccine passports, Covid status certification and the rest.”

“There has to be some sort of agreement then, at the G7 level to start, on how travel and passports are going to work,” Johnson added. UK PM made the remarks ahead of the June 11-13 summit of the G7 countries that include the United States, the UK, Canada, Japan, Britain, France, Germany and Italy. The upcoming meet will be hosted by Johnson in Cornwall at the southwestern tip of England as the UK holds the rotatory presidency of the G7.

Noting that 2020 had been a “terrible year for humanity,” Johnson also said, “What we need, I think, is a global treaty on pandemic preparedness.” As millions of people died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic rocked the world last year, UK PM said that it was a challenging time “for believers in global cooperation, because the world simply became balkanized” with several nations staggering in sharing stocks of the protective equipment, medicines and even vaccines.

UK PM said, “We've got to do better than this...Vaccination has got to be a global enterprise.” In the interview which was recorded on Friday, Johnson said that it was critical that the developing nations receive the COVID-19 vaccine supplies as soon as possible. “We need to get this done by the end of next year,” he said.

UK PM Boris Johnson Brushes Off Former Aide's Criticism

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on May 27 dismissed the allegations of his former ide Dominic Cummings who said that the British government’s botched COVID-19 pandemic response caused led several to die needlessly. Cummings also said that Johnson is “unfit” to do his job. However, UK PM has denied all the accusations that his government oversaw tens of thousands of casualties since the novel coronavirus started spreading in the country last year.

Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings has said that thousands of people died needlessly due to the shortcomings of the government in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per BBC report, Cummings said that the British PM was “unfit for the job” while adding that Johnson did not consider the scientific advice and wrongly delayed the lockdown to stem the spread of novel coronavirus. UK PM’s former top aide claimed that British Health Secretary Matt Hancock should have been fired for making false remarks even though the allegation has been denied by Health Secretary.

