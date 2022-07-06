Boris Johnson In Trouble: Full List Of Resignations From The UK Cabinet So Far

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fighting to keep his job amid a growing number of resignations from his government in protest against his leadership. New chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has called for unity, after his predecessor, the health secretary, and several junior ministers walked out. However, the leader has been hit by another round of resignations from ministers and MPs, bringing the total to 18.
The development comes amid Johnson's preparation for PMQs and questions from senior MPs later on Wednesday. Johnson's premiership has been rocked by the resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid. They resigned within minutes of each other on July 5 after a disagreement over Johnson's decision to appoint Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip earlier this year, as per BBC. Pincher has been in the eye of the storm over sexual misconduct allegations.
The resignations of UK cabinet heavyweights such as Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid have dominated headlines, but the disintegration of Boris Johnson's government is broad and deep. Those who have resigned include parliamentary private secretaries, government trade envoys, ministers of state, undersecretaries of state, cabinet ministers, and chancellor.
Check out the list of UK's Cabinet ministers and MPs who have resigned till now
- Sajid Javid - Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
- Rishi Sunak - Chancellor of the Exchequer
- Andrew Murrison - Trade envoy to Morocco
- Alex Chalk - Solicitor General
- Laura Trott - Parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport
- Will Quince - Parliamentary under-secretary of state for children and families at the Department for Education
- Robin Walker - Minister of state for school standards at the Department for Education
- Felicity Buchan - Parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
- Saqib Bhatti - Parliamentary private secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care
- Jonathan Gullis - Parliamentary private secretary at the Northern Ireland Office
- Nicola Richards - Parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport
- Virginia Crosbie - Parliamentary private secretary at the Welsh Office
- Theo Clarke - Trade envoy to Kenya
- John Glen - Minister of state at the Treasury
- Victoria Atkins - Minister of state for prisons and probation at the Ministry of Justice
- Jo Churchill - Parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
- Stuart Andrew - Minister of state for housing at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
- Bim Afolami - Conservative Party vice-chairman