Boris Johnson In Trouble: Full List Of Resignations From The UK Cabinet So Far

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fighting to keep his job amid a growing number of resignations from his government in protest against his leadership. New chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has called for unity, after his predecessor, the health secretary, and several junior ministers walked out. However, the leader has been hit by another round of resignations from ministers and MPs, bringing the total to 18.

The development comes amid Johnson's preparation for PMQs and questions from senior MPs later on Wednesday. Johnson's premiership has been rocked by the resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid. They resigned within minutes of each other on July 5 after a disagreement over Johnson's decision to appoint Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip earlier this year, as per BBC. Pincher has been in the eye of the storm over sexual misconduct allegations.

The resignations of UK cabinet heavyweights such as Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid have dominated headlines, but the disintegration of Boris Johnson's government is broad and deep. Those who have resigned include parliamentary private secretaries, government trade envoys, ministers of state, undersecretaries of state, cabinet ministers, and chancellor.

Check out the list of UK's Cabinet ministers and MPs who have resigned till now