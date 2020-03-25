Boris Johnson Jokes About Jeremy Corbyn's Retirement In Parliamentary Session For COVID-19

While addressing the House of Commons and taking questions, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was confronted by its Labour Party’s leader, Jeremy Corbyn on the delay in announcing the total lockdown of Britain amid the rising dread of coronavirus outbreak. However, Johnson took the opportunity to joke about Corbyn’s retirement and subtly invited him to stay at home when the opposition asked about the safety of cleaners.

The British PM said that the government “will do whatever it takes to get country through it (pandemic)”. But he later added as “most important advice I can give him, as he retires…Oh, he’s not retiring. That would be warmly welcomed by his successor!”

Johnson continued, “The most important thing we can all do is stay at home to protect our NHS and to save many thousands of lives.”

🏠 Stay at home

🏥 Protect the NHS

♥ Save lives



Millions of people are already following the rules, and helping to save lives. Please play your part by staying at home. #StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/kdHUGOW5he pic.twitter.com/bGGxx8rK9z — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 25, 2020

UK to resort to its army amid COVID-19 crisis

As the deadly coronavirus outbreak drastically spreads in Britain, the authorities have decided to send in the army to deliver protective equipment to critically underequipped hospitals on March 23. The officials have even urged people to stay at home and refrain from defying the warnings over social distancing or the government will be forced to bring in more extreme measures to stem the COVID-19 spread. While some doctors reportedly said that they are feeling like “cannon fodder”, the British government assured that military would step up and ship millions of items of personal protective equipment including masks to healthcare workers who have raised concerns over its shortages.

The coronavirus which originated in China in December 2019 has now claimed over 18,907 lives worldwide as of March 25. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 197 countries and has infected at least 422,959 people. Out of the total infections, 109,144 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives.

Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries, and the economy is struggling. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also admitted that there have been issues with the medical equipment but assured that actions have been taken by the government. He reportedly said that it is like a “war effort” and called it a war against the deadly virus.

