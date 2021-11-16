India came up with some really 'impressive' ideas on decarbonising power sector and its economy by 2030, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during his concluding remarks at the COP26 Climate Summit that ended on November 13. Applauding PM Narendra Modi's climate ambitions and initiatives at the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Johnson asserted that the commitments made by India were "solid" and "real." Praising the 'One Sun, One Grid, One World' initiative, he also added that PM Modi is actually a significant contributor to the idea, ANI reported.

Notably, the COP26 ended on November 13, Saturday after a one-day extension. Nearly 200 countries participated in the much-awaited Climate Summit and adopted the Glasgow Climate Pact under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Xinhua News Agency reported.

It is worth the mention here that PM Modi wrapped up the high-level visit to the COP26 in Europe and returned to India on November 3. Following his exit, he congratulated PM Johnson for successfully organising the global summit and lauded him for his championing actions for the climate. The leaders also met on the sidelines of the summit to discuss cooperation in areas like hydrogen, renewables and clean technology extensively and exchanged views on the economy, defence and peer-to-peer (P2P) ties.

"The 2 PMs reviewed the implementation of Roadmap 2030 priorities particularly in trade & economy, people-to-people, health, defence and security areas. They expressed satisfaction at the progress in delivering Enhanced Trade Partnership incl steps taken towards the launch of FTA negotiations," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said in a statement.

India's goal for climate change

India made significant announcements related to climate change goals at the COP26 Climate Summit. PM Modi pledged to reach 'Net Zero' carbon emissions by 2070, a decision hailed by environment experts. He also vowed to reduce industrial emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. Moreover, India's new target of 500 gigawatts (GW) energy from non-fossil fuel sources was also noted to be a "significant contribution" to climate goals. Additionally, the PM also stressed the need for greater ambition on technology and climate finance on behalf of smaller countries.

PM Modi also delivered the National Statement proposing the "One-Word Movement." He also highlighted the "Lifestyle for Environment" and called for collective participation towards mitigating climate change. Besides, he also appealed to the world leaders for a "unified approach" to attain multidimensional goals in the field of agriculture, energy, housing, water management, etc.

