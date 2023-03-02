Boris Johnson Makes Rare Public Appearance As Matt Hancock's Leaked Texts Spur Controversy

Boris Johnson, the erstwhile PM of the United Kingdom, made a rare appearance amid a WhatsApp chat leak controversy that has lately encircled government ministers and public health advisors in the UK. On the evening of Wednesday, Johnson joined his wife Carrie at an event held in Westminster that demanded killer BA pilot Robert Brown to not be freed from prison.

Addressing the audience, the politician's wife said that releasing Brown in just 13 years of his 26-year-jail sentence would be "a real failure in our system". The event marked the first time that Johnson was spotted out in public after 100,000 WhatsApp messages exchanged between ministers and health advisers during the pandemic came to light.

The texts, which also feature Johnson, belonged to former health secretary Matt Hancock, who was forced to quit for not complying with his own lockdown rules during the pandemic. The collection of messages were shared by journalist Isabel Oakeshott with the Telegraph after she came across them when she was working on Hancock's book, titled Pandemic Diaries.

Hancock issues statement after WhatsApp texts leak

The leak has raised several questions about how crucial health decisions were made by the Johnson administration during the lockdown. Following the leak, Hancock released a bitter statement that read: "I am hugely disappointed and sad at the massive betrayal and breach of trust by Isabel Oakeshott. I am also sorry for the impact on the very many people - political colleagues, civil servants and friends - who worked hard with me to get through the pandemic and save lives."

"There is absolutely no public interest case for this huge breach. All the materials for the book have already been made available to the Inquiry, which is the right, and only, place for everything to be considered properly and the right lessons to be learned. As we have seen, releasing them in this way gives a partial, biased account to suit an anti-lockdown agenda," he added, according to Sky News.