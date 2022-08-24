Boris Johnson Marks Ukraine's Independence Day At Residence; 'UK Will Always Stand By You'

British Prime Minister's official residence 'No 10' on Downing Street has been decorated with sunflowers to celebrate the Independence Day of Ukraine on Wednesday, August 24. The pictures of the decoration were shared by the official page of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office on Twitter. Johnson also issued a statement to mark Ukraine's Independence Day where he congratulated the embattled country.

Downing Street is adorned with sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, on the eve of Ukraine’s Independence Day 🌻



The United Kingdom will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends – now and in the future 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/yw9oodD5k5 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) August 23, 2022

In his statement, UK Prime Minister said that he is "delighted" to congratulate Ukraine on its 31st anniversary of Independence. He stated that Ukraine's independence is "threatened once again" with its people fighting with "steel and courage" to defend their families and decide their destiny."

Johnson in his video statement said, "I am delighted to offer my congratulations on the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's declaration of Independence and to remember that amazing day in 1991 when Ukrainians celebrated in the streets as their country was reborn as a sovereign state."

The British Prime Minister added that the UK has provided military, economic, and defence support to Ukraine ever since Russia began its offensive on February 24. He underscored that Britain has provided military equipment to Ukraine, including 7000 anti-tank missiles, and welcomed more than 100,000 citizens to the UK. He further reiterated Britain's support to Ukraine for "however long it takes." Notably, the UK has been announcing assistance for Ukraine and imposing sanctions against Russia since Moscow's invasion began.

"Today Ukraine's independence is threatened once again, and her people are fighting with steel and with courage to defend their homes and their families and to preserve their right to decide their own destiny in their own country," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"I have never doubted for a moment that Ukraine is going to win this struggle because no force on earth can overcome the patriotism of 44 million Ukrainians. And however long it takes, the United Kingdom will stand with Ukraine and provide every possible military economic and humanitarian support," he added.

To the people of Ukraine on your Independence Day, I want you to know this: For however long it takes, the United Kingdom will stand with you.



У День Незалежності України я хочу, щоб її народ знав:

Велика Британія стоятиме поряд з вами стільки, скільки знадобиться. pic.twitter.com/6Gn9sYspzK — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 24, 2022

UK Govt urges people to help Ukrainians with house

The UK government has called on people to come forward and help house Ukrainians who have fled their country due to the war. The government has urged more people to volunteer homes as sponsors for Ukrainians. According to the press release by the British government, more than 115,000 Ukrainians have been given safety in the UK. The UK government noted that many Ukrainians were still looking for a place of safety in homes in the UK as Russia continues its offensive in Ukraine. The British government has asked the people who are interested in becoming sponsors for the homes for Ukraine scheme to find more details and register their interest online.

Image: AP/Twitter/@10DowningStreet