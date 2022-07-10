Boris Johnson Might Consider Leaving Politics After He Quit As UK Prime Minister: Report

The speculations are rife that outgoing United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson might consider leaving politics, after he was "forced" to resign from his post on July 7. According to a Daily Telegraph report, Johnson is contemplating whether to continue serving in the House of Commons or to abandon his potential bid for office in the upcoming election.

The report further claimed that the Prime Minister may choose to resume writing and giving speeches at various events after leaving office because it had proved to be a profitable endeavour for him.

"He is taking this weekend to think about it. He is yet to make the final decision," the Daily Telegraph reported, citing sources.

Johnson, who has written a number of books, including a history of the Roman Empire, is believed to still be working on submitting a draft for a book about William Shakespeare to a UK publishing house. According to reports, the book was slated to be released in 2016 to mark the poet's 400th death anniversary. However, the publisher agreed to delay the publication date after Johnson was nominated as the country's new foreign secretary.

Meanwhile, the report claimed that the scandal-plagued Prime Minister may also benefit financially from the speeches. Like most of his predecessors, from Churchill to Blair, he (Johnson) will be in great demand outside his own country.

"In commercial terms, Johnson’s a global brand with a reputation for colourful speeches – I can see audiences from the US to Asia in the palm of his hand," Jeremy Lee, the PM’s former agent, told the Daily Telegraph. Even if Johnson stays a Tory backbencher, the outgoing Prime Minister's financial situation is being considered to be particularly complex because he would lose his ministerial income.

UK PM Boris Johnson resigns amid political turmoil

It is significant to mention here that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, July 7, announced his resignation after more than 50 of his ministers stepped down from their posts. He further stated that he would continue in the post till his successor is elected by the Conservative party.

This comes amid questions surrounding Johnson’s handling of the row with Chris Pincher, who had recently resigned from the post of deputy chief whip.

Image: AP