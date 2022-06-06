Boris Johnson News Updates: Boris Johnson Hails 'decisive' Confidence Win

Former Conservative leader William Hague demanded Boris Johnson quits his premiership arguing that he had experienced a “greater level of rejection” in the confidence vote than any of his predecessors. “While Johnson has survived the night, the damage done to his premiership is severe,” Lord Hague wrote in The Times op-ed.

Johnson’s vote came four years after Theresa May battled tories in a no-confidence motion. However, the incumbent PM won the ballot with 41 per cent of his MPs vote against him, compared to Theresa May who secured the support of 63 per cent of her MPs.