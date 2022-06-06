Boris Johnson News Updates: Boris Johnson Hails 'decisive' Confidence Win

Quick links:
It is “always disappointing” when there is a “significant minority of your own party voting in such a way”, the environment secretary, George Eustice, has said.
Speaking to PA News Agency, she said, "The prime minister won this confidence vote, but, of course, it is always disappointing when you have a significant minority of your own party voting in such a way. So, we have won this vote. We, as a party, we all stood on the same manifesto with the same legislative agenda. What we really need to do now is focus on mending fences, reconciling the party, and pulling the party back together so we can all deliver what we were elected to do."
Former Conservative leader William Hague demanded Boris Johnson quits his premiership arguing that he had experienced a “greater level of rejection” in the confidence vote than any of his predecessors. “While Johnson has survived the night, the damage done to his premiership is severe,” Lord Hague wrote in The Times op-ed.
Johnson’s vote came four years after Theresa May battled tories in a no-confidence motion. However, the incumbent PM won the ballot with 41 per cent of his MPs vote against him, compared to Theresa May who secured the support of 63 per cent of her MPs.
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has said that Monday's vote marks the "beginning of the end" despite Boris Johnson making the confidence win. " If you look at the previous examples of no-confidence votes, even when Conservative Prime Ministers survive those ... the damage is already done," the opposition leader told LBC Monday. "Usually, they fall reasonably swiftly afterwards," he added.
A leading British MP, speaking to The Daily Telegraph, said that the PM is poised to d a major reshuffle in his cabinet. "The PM needs to get some people from the Red Wall into Number 10. He’s got time to turn it around. He’s got four or five more years now," he said.
Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis said Conservative MPs must unite behind Boris Johnson and focus on “making people’s lives better” after the prime minister survived a vote of confidence. Speaking to PA News agency, he said, “He has won the vote tonight, we have got to come back together now, focus on the job and be focused on making the people’s lives better tomorrow and in the future. That’s what his focus is, that’s where all our focus should be.”
The PM has won the support of Conservative MPs this evening, at a higher level than even when he won the leadership. Now we must focus on getting on with a clear focus on people’s priorities.— Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) June 6, 2022
Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said the confidence vote result of Boris Johnson’s leadership is the “worst of all worlds for the Tories. She added that it “saddles the UK with an utterly lame duck PM” and added that for Scotland “it just underlines the democratic deficit” with just 2 of 59 MPs having confidence in Mr Johnson.
That result is surely the worst of all worlds for the Tories. But much more importantly: at a time of huge challenge, it saddles the UK with an utterly lame duck PM. And for Scotland, it just underlines the democratic deficit - only 2 of 🏴 59 MPs have confidence in the PM. https://t.co/2EQE5LSYWL— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 6, 2022
One of the few Scots in Boris Johnson’s government quit his post to join the majority of Conservative MPs from north of the border who voted against the prime minister in Monday’s confidence vote. John Lamont was in the parliamentary private secretary in the Foreign Office. At least four of the six Scottish Conservatives in the House of Commons voted to remove Mr Johnson, including Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and former Scotland secretary David Mundell.
PM Boris Johnson is facing demands for a cull of his entire cabinet after scraping through a vote of no confidence in his leadership by 211 votes to 148 on Monday. Johnson now faces two bi-elections later this month and a general election less than two years away. Amidst all this, labor party has asked Johnson to appoint an entirely new cabinet.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that being backed by 59% of his MPs in a confidence vote is a “decisive result” as he narrowly avoided the threat to his premiership. On Monday, the conservative leader won a no-confidence motion against him by 211 to 148 votes. Speaking to broadcasters in the aftermath, Johnson told the broadcasters on Monday evening that the vote of confidence was “an extremely good, decisive, conclusive result".
"I think it's an extremely good, positive, conclusive, decisive result which enables us to move on to unite," Johnson said in an interview shortly after the vote. "What it means is that as a government, we can move on and focus on the stuff that really matters to people," Johnson added.
In the aftermath of winning a no-confidence vote by a narrow margin late on Monday, Johnson took to Twitter to call for unity and belief in the government's action. "We need to come together as a party and focus on what this government is doing to help people with the cost of living, to clear the COVID backlogs and to make our streets safer," he said. "We will continue to unite, level up and strengthen our economy," he added.
Conservative confidence in Boris Johnson has "diminished," with the prime minister now operating on "borrowed time" and lacking "any political authority," according to Northern Ireland leaders, BBC reported. Conservative MPs voted 211 to 148 in favour of Johnson remaining as Prime Minister.
He won the election but lost the backing of more than 40% of his MPs. The outcome will energise his opponents, who may now make life difficult for the prime minister in the Commons. The first test could come this week, when controversial legislation to overrule portions of the Northern Ireland Protocol is introduced.
Boris Johnson is facing calls to slash his cabinet after surviving a vote of no confidence in his leadership by 211 votes to 148. The PM's triumph in the Tory MPs' poll saved him from being ejected from 10 Downing Street by his own party, but it has left him profoundly wounded as he prepares for two by-elections later this month and a general election less than two years away.
The result of 41.2% of Tory MPs voting against the leader was substantially worse than envisaged by Johnson's friends and significantly higher than the 36.9$4% who voted no confidence in Theresa May six months before she was driven out.
Shortly after 148 Conservative Party members voted to reject his leadership, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Johnson urged the party to "unite" and focus on issues such as the rising cost of living and other challenges confronting the country. He proclaimed the vote a success, despite the fact that it exposed the party's fractures. The vote was an opportunity to address shortcomings that Johnson claimed the news media had highlighted in the past — a reference to the Downing Street parties that breached lockdown rules and jeopardised his leadership of the party.
Conservative MPs' reactions have begun to come in as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wins the no-confidence vote on June 6 (local time). Boris Johnson "secured a fresh mandate" from his party tonight, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid. Meanwhile, Chancellor Rishi Sunak posted on Twitter, "The PM has won the confidence vote and now it’s time to move forward. Tomorrow we get back to work growing the economy and delivering better public services."
Boris Johnson has tried to portray his narrow confidence vote victory as a positive, calling it "good news." On June 6, 148 of Johnson's own lawmakers voted against him. However, he received 211 votes in his favour. He stated that the outcome allows his government to put behind us all that the media likes to talk about.
"I think it's an extremely good, positive, conclusive, decisive result which enables us to move on to unite. What it means is that as a government, we can move on and focus on the stuff that really matters to people," Johnson stated.
Johnson added that he was "not interested" in calling a sudden general election, although he denied the opportunity to definitively rule one out. He will, however, have to deal with the fact that a major number of his own party wants him gone – a condition that has cost some of his predecessors their careers.
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said "divided Tories" have propped up Boris Johnson's government and that Conservative MPs "have ignored the British public." Starmer stated in a tweet that Johnson has "The choice is clearer than ever before: Divided Tories propping up Boris Johnson with no plan to tackle the issues you are facing. Or a united Labour Party with a plan to fix the cost of living crisis and restore trust in politics. Labour will get Britain back on track."
Johnson's loss of more than 40% of his own party's support has given Labour a talking point that they will be happy to remind voters of. After the result, Labour's shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy told the BBC, "Boris Johnson is now walking wounded."
Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, survived a vote of confidence called by his own lawmakers on June 6 (local time) amid growing discontent with his leadership. He will continue serving as Prime Minister of UK. The prime minister was supported by 211 Conservative Party lawmakers, while 148 voted against him.
To win the vote, Johnson required a simple majority of 180 MPs. On Monday evening, Tory legislators voted in secret in Westminster. It comes at a time when there is widespread unhappiness with Johnson's leadership and actions in government, less than three years after securing a legislative majority.
UK PM Boris Johnson is facing the most stressful hour of his political career as he awaits the outcome of a Tory MP confidence vote. Sir Graham Brady, head of the 1922 Committee, will reveal the outcome at 9 p.m. (1 a.m. IST). If he wins, the margin will be critical to his long-term prospects and how much he can realistically do over the remainder of his time. If he loses, both his party and the country will be thrown into political chaos.
British Conservative MPs voted on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's future on June 6, after holding a no-confidence vote in the wake of a series of scandals that have shattered the party's popular image. The ailing leader has spent months struggling to keep power after the "Partygate" scandal made him the first serving UK prime minister to break the law.
The Conservative MPs' two-hour voting period has ended. Boris Johnson now faces a nervous wait for the ballots to be tabulated; we'll find out whether he survived his confidence vote at 9 p.m. local time (1:30 a.m. IST) tomorrow.
An adviser to Liz Truss has resigned from his position in order to vote against Boris Johnson in a motion of no-confidence. Truss's now-former parliamentary private secretary (PPS), John Lamont, a Scottish Tory MP, quit after calling partygate "sickening."
Former Scotland Secretary David Mundell joined him, confirming his vote for "a fresh start and new leadership for our country." Dehenna Davison, a member of the 2019 'Red Wall' intake of MPs, also reaffirmed her decision to depose Johnson.
After an hour of voting, Conservative MPs appear to be in a peculiar mood. The no-confidence vote follows months of upheaval caused by illicit parties hosted in and around Downing Street during official Covid-19 lockdowns. Johnson had the opportunity to speak privately to Conservative Party MPs before the lawmakers voted on his future via secret ballot.
Graham Brady, Chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench lawmakers, will then reveal the outcome approximately an hour later. If 180 Conservative legislators vote against Johnson, he will lose his position as party leader and be driven out of power less than three years after winning a landslide general election.
Following his expulsion, Johnson would be barred from running for the Conservative Party leadership. However, if Johnson wins the vote, he will continue as both the leader of the ruling party and the Prime Minister. A narrow victory, on the other hand, would tarnish Johnson's reputation even if it did not destabilise his government.
Boris Johnson has arrived to vote in the no-confidence vote called by his Conservative Party critics. According to the Guardian, he arrived alongside Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, and Andrew Griffith, his head of staff.
According to a media source, more than 100 Conservative MPs have now voted against Boris Johnson in a confidence vote. Further, according to a Daily Mail, 136 Conservatives have expressed faith in the Prime Minister, who earned an 80-seat majority just over two years ago.
According to a report at least 145 UK MPs from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party had publicly expressed support for him ahead of a confidence vote over his leadership on June 6. A total of 180 votes would be required to assure his survival in the leadership race. There is no certainty that politicians will vote in accordance with their public remarks.
Johnson, who won a landslide election victory in 2019, has come under fire for hosting alcohol-fueled parties in his Downing Street office and apartment when Britain was under heavy lockdown due to COVID-19.
According to a new poll conducted on June 6, six out of ten British adults believe Conservative Members of Parliament should vote to remove Prime Minister Boris Johnson from office. Opinium, a British market research firm, polled 2,062 British adults before of Monday's confidence vote.
According to the study, 28% of voters believe Conservative MPs should vote to maintain Johnson, while 59% believe they should vote to remove him. It also discovered that 58% of people believe Boris Johnson's leadership has been negative for the UK, while 37% believe it has been positive.
In UK, the Conservative Party's vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently ongoing. Tory MPs have two hours to vote in Parliament, and the outcome will be disclosed an hour later, at 9 p.m. local time (1:30 am IST).