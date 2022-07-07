Boris Johnson Opposes Scottish Independence Referendum, Says COVID & Ukraine More Pressing

The Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon requested a legally binding referendum on leaving the United Kingdom, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected the request on July 6. Johnson, who is in London fighting for his political life, told Sturgeon that the issues of rising costs, COVID-19, and Britain's support for Ukraine are more crucial.

Nine years after Scottish citizens decided to keep their nation as a part of the United Kingdom, Sturgeon announced last month that a second independence referendum would take place in October 2023. The referendum, however, would be symbolic unless there was a temporary transfer of power from London to Holyrood, and Johnson refused to grant Sturgeon this critical transfer.

“I cannot agree that now is the time to return to a question, which was clearly answered by the people of Scotland in 2014,” Johnson wrote in a letter to Sturgeon. Further, the UK Prime Minister stated that Scotland and the rest of the UK should focus on their "shared priorities," which include responding to inflation, recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and playing "our leading part in the international response to Russian aggression in Ukraine."

Johnson acknowledged Sturgeon for committing £65 million to arming Kyiv and referred to these problems as "common challenges across the United Kingdom." Moreover, the British PM specifically mentioned war-torn Ukraine in his remarks. However, Sturgeon was condescending. She made reference to the demands for Johnson's resignation made after dozens of his ministers left on July 5 and July 6 citing numerous scandals on Downing Street by saying that his letter may have been "one of his last acts as PM" in a post on Twitter.

She tweeted, "Just received this from Johnson (one of his last acts as PM?). To be clear, Scotland will have the opportunity to choose independence - I hope in a referendum on 19 October 2023 but, if not, through a general election. Scottish democracy will not be a prisoner of this or any PM."

Sturgeon's only chance of independence without Johnson's consent would be for Westminster to approve a bill recognising a successful vote. However, there is no indication that a majority of MPs would support such a measure even if a general election were to be called. Scots chose to stay in the UK by a 55-44% margin in the referendum of 2014.

Two years later, the majority of Scottish voters decided to stay in the EU. Although Sturgeon has pledged to eventually re-integrate Scotland into the EU should it gain independence, only one recent poll indicates a sizable majority in favour of doing so. Voters reject independence by one to eight points, according to other Ipsos and YouGov polls.

