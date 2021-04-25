Boris Johnson Paid For Downing Street Flat Revamp Himself, Says Senior Minister

Surrounded by a cronyism scandal, British PM Boris Johnson, on April 25 sent Trade Secretary Liz Truss to answer journalists. However, even she failed to deny that her boss had been given a loan by Tory donors to refurbish his private flat in Downing Street. Over the recent weeks, Johnson has been facing outrage from the opposition who has asked the speaker of the parliament to summon Johnson on April 26 for urgent question pertaining to the matter.

Speaking to media reporters in London, Truss reiterated that the PM had "met the cost of the flat refurbishment" and had not broken the rules. When asked if the PM has received any kind of loan, she asserted that everything the people wanted to know about is that Johnson has met the cost of renovation while being is in line with the rules of the country. The same run-around performance was repeated on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show when Tuss parroted the same words.

The furore was sparked by Johnson’s former Chief of Staff Dominic Cummings who alleged that the PM had sought donations to fund his lavish overhaul. In a lengthy blog post published on Friday, Cummings vehemently denied leaking any text messages and goes on to reveal several of Johnson’s actions during his time as his aide as being “foolish and unethical” and ends by questioning his "competence and integrity". On Sunday, Labour leader Jess Phillips called for a “root and branch” probe into the use of tax payer’s money under the Johnson government.

Whether Dominic Cummings is lying or Boris Johnson is lying, who cares?



What matters is the scandal of sleaze at the heart of Number 10 these texts have helped expose. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) April 23, 2021

Boris Johnson’s attempt to use Dominic Cummings as a dead cat distraction from the Tory sleaze scandal has spectacularly backfired.



Mr Cummings has now raised further serious questions over the PM’s conduct, including his “unethical, foolish, possibly illegal” dodgy donor plans. pic.twitter.com/KuVMY9Ykja — Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) April 23, 2021

'If Boris Johnson can spring into action on the Super League, he can sort out a proper deal for leaseholders caught up in the cladding scandal since Grenfell'. My speech in the House of Lords yesterdaypic.twitter.com/QqeHGsw5Ds — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) April 21, 2021

What did Cummings write?

“ The Prime Minister’s DOC has also made accusations regarding me and leaks concerning the PM’s renovation of his flat. The PM stopped speaking to me about this matter in 2020 as I told him I thought his plans to have donors secretly pay for the renovation were unethical, foolish, possibly illegal and almost certainly broke the rules on proper disclosure of political donations if conducted in the way he intended. I refused to help him organise these payments. My knowledge about them is therefore limited. I would be happy to tell the Cabinet Secretary or Electoral Commission what I know concerning this matter,” Cummings wrote in a blog.

(Image Credits: Associated Press)