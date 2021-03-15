Boris Johnson Promises Review Of Footage Of Police Manhandling Female Protesters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced that he will chair a meeting of the government’s Crime and Justice Taskforce to discuss ways to better protect girls and women in the country. This comes after a woman in her 30s was kidnapped and murdered earlier this month after she went out for a walk near her home in London. Johnson also promised a review into the footage of police officers physically manhandling female protesters, who had come out to demonstrate demanding safe streets for women.

'Deeply concerned'

Johnson said he was “deeply concerned” about the footage of police officers physically dispersing women protesters from Clapham Common park on Saturday night. Johnson also promised to conduct an independent review into the incident apart from the one that will be carried out by London metropolitan police.

“Like everyone who saw it I was deeply concerned about the footage from Clapham Common on Saturday night.I have spoken with the Metropolitan Police Commissioner who has committed to reviewing how this was handled and the Home Secretary has also commissioned HM Inspectorate of Constabulary to conduct lessons learned review into the policing of the event,” Johnson said. READ | UK lawmakers mull permanent ban on new oil exploration licenses in North Sea

Protesters gathered in the south London park on Saturday to demonstrate against the murder of the woman, where they were met with heavy police presence. Scuffing broke out at the site as officers tried to disperse protesters citing COVID-19 risks. The police argue that the gathering was unlawful because of COVID-19 concerns but video footage of them manhandling women protesters garnered a lot of attention and has angered the general public.

Sarah Everard, who died on March 3, was allegedly kidnapped and murder by a police officer, who has been charged with the crime. Everard’s body was found four days after she went missing from the streets. The murder of the 33-year-old marketing executive has sparked a nationwide debate about women's safety. Johnson said the incident “must unite us in determination to drive out violence against women and girls”.