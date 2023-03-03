As Britain's ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have "misled the UK parliament", he will be questioned to gather evidence on whether he "lied" about the party gate scandal that marred his premiership during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a damning report published by the Privileges Committee claimed on Friday. If so, Johnson may have committed contempt, the interim report of the 'Partygate' investigation after work of nearly eight months, claimed.

An inquiry is scheduled to decide whether ex-UK premier was "lying" about being an innocent victim of a "stitch-up" on parties that he threw at 10 Downing Street, in breach of his own 'stay-at-home' protocol at the time the Britons reeled under the stringent lockdown.

'Not committed any contempt of parliament': Johnson

In his response, Johnson on Friday asserted that he hadn't "committed any contempt of parliament," all the while questioning the legitimacy of the House of Commons inquiry. He pointed to the fact that his main political rival, Labour chief Keir Starmer, had offered the Whitehall investigator Sue Gray to be the Labour party's chief of staff.

Leading British newspapers carrying Johnson's response quoted him saying that the proposed appointment of Gray by Sir Keir implies that the situation is “surreal” and questioned if the committee’s probe was still relying on her findings. UK MPs, however, suggest that there is strong evidence that breaches of guidance were obvious to Johnson at the time he was at Downing Street gatherings.

“‘I leave it to others to decide how much confidence may now be placed in her inquiry and in the reports that she produced," Johnson reportedly said, reacting to the upcoming inquiry.

"We have issued this report to UK Parliament, on whose behalf we are conducting this inquiry [against Boris Johnson]. We are doing so 'in public' because we are committed to transparency, and because this is a matter of public interest," meanwhile UK Committee of Privileges report had stated.

Privileges Committee declared that it has undermined Johnson's pleas of 'innocence' to the Parliament's House of Commons. "The evidence strongly suggests that breaches of (lockdown) guidance would have been obvious to Mr. Johnson at the time he was at the gatherings," it noted in the wide-ranging report. UK's members of the Privileges Committee are Members of Parliament who are appointed to this role by the House to inspect the privileges of the lawmakers.

Credit:UK parliament/House of commons

The inquiry is now commencing against Johnson as the UK's Metropolitan Police has completed their investigations. UK's privileges Committee stressed that it will not be conducting an investigation into 'Partygate' or the culture and behaviour of No. 10 Downing Street staff or officials employed under Johnson for just a relevant period. Committee has appealed to the ex-Conservative leader to give public evidence during the week leading up to March 20.

"We are not repeating the inquiry which was conducted by the Metropolitan Police or the investigation conducted by the Second Permanent Secretary," noted the UK Committee of Privileges.

The upcoming inquiry will involve questioning Boris Johnson on these key points: