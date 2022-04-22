British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday received a grand ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi where he was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The UK Prime Minister who is on a two-visit to India was also accorded a Guard of Honour following which he met his Indian counterpart and several other cabinet ministers present at the event.

Speaking to ANI on the same, Johnson thanked PM Modi for the "fantastic welcome" and further added that things have been good than it was ever before in both countries.

"It is a very auspicious occasion in India-UK friendship and between the two democracies, India being the largest and the UK being one of the oldest. I do not think things have ever been so strong and good between India and the United Kingdom as they are now", he said.

Further speaking on the grand welcome that he received in Gujarat on Thursday, Johnson said, "The people of Gujarat had put up a fantastic welcome for us. It was absolutely extraordinary. I have never seen such a joyful reception. I would not have got the same reception anywhere in the world. It was amazing".

Meanwhile, as a series of important meetings have been lined up for the day, the UK Prime Minister will be also holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by another meeting with Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar after which both the sides will issue a joint statement at around 1 PM at Hyderabad House.

UK Prime Minister in Gujarat

Earlier on Thursday, Boris Johnson arrived in Gujarat embarking on a two-day visit to India for holding in-depth discussions on UK and India's strategic defence, diplomatic, and economic partnership further aiming at bolstering close partnership and stepping up security corporation. He was received by Union Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar at the airport.

During his stay in Gujarat which is also the home state of PM Modi, the British Prime Minister visited several places including the Sabarmati Ashram, Akshardham temple, and a JCB factory. He also attended a programme at Gujarat biotechnology university. Following this, he arrived in the national capital on Friday and visited the Raj Ghat where he laid a wreath and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

