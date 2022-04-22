Boris Johnson Refers To PM Modi As 'khaas Dost' after India-UK Signed Trade Deals In Delhi

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Friday, the second day of his India visit, held delegation-level talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in Delhi. While Johnson's visit to India is being scrutinised for various elements of vital importance to bilateral ties, his references to India and Indian aspects were noteworthy.

During the joint press briefing of Boris Johnson and PM Modi, the British leader deemed Narendra Modi as his 'khaas dost' ('special friend'). In a humorous moment, the UK PM commenced his speech by exclaiming that his extravagant reception in Gujarat made him feel akin to celebrities such as Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan.

"I felt like Sachin Tendulkar upon my arrival and also like Amitabh Bacchan when I saw hoardings everywhere," the UK Prime Minister said.

Furthermore, stating that India is recognised as the 'pharmacy of the world' owing to its contribution to the COVID-19 vaccination drive globally, the UK PM said, "I have an Indian jab in my arm. Thank you, India. India has become the pharmacy of the world."

PM Modi and Johnson mentioned a bolster of the proposed free trade agreement, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and talks on defence ties were on the agenda.

"I don't think the things have ever been as strong or as good between us (India-UK) as they are now," Johnson had said after he received a 'fantastic welcome'.

While the main focus is said to be on expanding bilateral ties and implementing the India-UK Roadmap 2030, the UK PM does not intend to lecture PM Modi over the absence of Indian sanctions on Moscow amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Prime Minister @narendramodi extends a warm welcome to PM @BorisJohnson of the UK at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, today



The India-UK relationship, which was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021, is all set to forge ahead with this visit

"Wonderful to see you, my friend Boris Johnson in India on a long-awaited visit. Look forward to our discussions today," PM Modi shared on Twitter after he welcomed the British leader.

Wonderful to see you, my friend PM @BorisJohnson in India on a long-awaited visit. Look forward to our discussions today. https://t.co/6gUxR1PwPH pic.twitter.com/z6Ufv8zgAb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson shared that he was looking forward to discussing 'climate change to energy security to defence' with the Indian Prime Minister. "Looking forward to meeting with my friend Narendra Modi today in New Delhi. From climate change to energy security to defence, the partnership of our democracies is vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states," he shared on Twitter.

Looking forward to meeting with my friend @NarendraModi today in New Delhi.



From climate change to energy security to defence, the partnership of our democracies is vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 22, 2022

The high-level talks between both sides were carried out under the pretext of defence, diplomacy and trade, as per the UK government's press release. Next-generation defence and security collaboration across the five domains- land, sea, air, space and cyber amid the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine remained on the cards.

"This includes support for new Indian-designed and built fighter jets, offering the best of British know-how on building battle-winning aircraft," a UK press release stated.

England is said to issue the first Open General Export License (OGEL) to India in a bid to reduce bureaucracy and shorten delivery times for defence procurement. The meeting witnessed the launch of a virtual Hydrogen Science and Innovation Hub with a focus on sustaining affordable green hydrogen and funding the Green Grids Initiative as announced at COP26.

UK-aided electrification of public transport across India was considered too.