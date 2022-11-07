Boris Johnson Refused To Run For PM Office Over £10mn Earning Opportunity: Report

Experts had earlier predicted that former UK prime minister Boris Johnson could make more than £5m a year after he exits 10 Downing Street. Now, reports have emerged that in an attempt to not jeopardise his potential earnings, the leader did not contest the Tory leadership race that sealed the victory for his former finance minister Rishi Sunak. Even as many predicted that Johnson would run for office again, he announced last minute that he was not contesting. This is due to the upcoming sales of his memoirs that could easily fetch him up to £20 million (over $22 million) per year but will not attract as much sales income if he had lost the election to Rishi Sunak, the British press reported.

'Simply not be the right thing to do...'

Boris Johnson had enough nominations from the Conservative backbenchers, estimated to be over a limit of 100. And yet, the former prime minister abstained from standing in the Tory race. However, his spokesperson announced at a presser that it was “totally irrelevant” to cite the financial reasons for his decision not to run for PM office. Johnson said that standing in the race again "would simply not be the right thing to do". The ex-UK premier snubbed his short-lived, high-profile attempt to return to the office, which many now believe is owing to his potential £10 million earnings.

Johnson's sudden and last-minute withdrawal left former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak as the strong favorite among British members of the public as he became Britain’s next prime minister. Sunak was the third premier elected this year amid a crucial time of looming political turmoil and severe economic challenges. Johnson, who was ousted in July due to partygate and other political scandals, was widely expected to run to replace Liz Truss, who quit over her tax-cutting economic package that caused turmoil in financial markets. Before he exited, Johnson also appeared for an expensive sit-down interview. He was reportedly paid more than double his prime ministerial salary for a $350,000 (approximately £316,041) speech and "fireside chat" in the United States. Johnson's basic salary as an MP from 2021-22 was £81,932, and he received an additional £75,440 for his prime ministerial role, as per the UK government records. This totalled to £157,372.