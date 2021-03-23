Boris Johnson Remembers COVID-19 Victims To Mark A Year Since UK's First Lockdown

Remembering what he described as the “most difficult times in UK’s history,” when Britain went under the first national lockdown to contain the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, UK’s PM Boris Johnson sent a heartfelt message to citizens on the 1st anniversary. “Today, the anniversary of the first lockdown, is an opportunity to reflect on the past year – one of the most difficult in our country’s history,” the UK’s leader said on the occasion of the UK's National Day of reflection. Furthermore, he lauded the "great spirit" shown by Britain and sent “sincere condolences” to those who lost loved ones to the pandemic.

UK’s Prime Minister, who scheduled a Downing Street briefing for later alongside his chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, lamented the hardships that the Brits had to overcome in course of this one year. “It is an opportunity to reflect on the past year,” Johnson said about the National day of Reflection. He showered prizes for the NHS staff, healthcare workers, nurses, carers, and the medics who have been leading the fight against the pandemic from the forefront.

Furthermore, he touted the UK's vaccination campaign drive and acknowledged the authorities that made the inoculation of nearly half the country’s population possible. He thanked the parents that homeschooled kids, and youth in general for adhering to stay-at-home orders and the country for adjusting to the new normal. Johnson invited UK citizens to observe a minute’s silence at midday to honour the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also asked the people to hold a vigil outside their home by lighting candles or torches at 8 pm.

Beacon of remembrance

Last year, on March 23, 2020, Johnson had ordered a nationwide lockdown, restricting all non-essential movement as he issued stay-at-home orders to contain the fast-spreading transmission of the SARS-CoV-2. The UK had then recorded 364 cases of the coronavirus when the Boris’ administration shuttered all businesses, the hospitality sector, grounded air travel with planes line up at the tarmac, and paused all proceedings at the House of Commons and Scottish parliament for the first time, going virtual. To commemorate the completion of 1 year since the pandemic wreaked havoc in the UK, Johnson asked people to observe the "beacon of remembrance" at 20:00 GMT to show solidarity.

(Image Credit: AP/Unsplash)