Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that he is attending the COP27 which is going to be held in Egypt next week. Revealing why he is attending, Johnson mentioned that he was invited by the “Egyptians” and he believes that the conference will do a “huge amount of good for the planet''.

Johnson told Sky News that he was “invited by the Egyptians” to the climate conference. While talking about last year’s climate summit that was held in Glasgow, he claimed that “it had become unfashionable” to talk about it. Delighted by the invite Johnson said that “he was very happy to go”, adding that he happens to have a “particular interest”.

Johnson’s take on PM Rishi Sunak attending the Climate Summit

While talking about the COP the former Prime Minister emphasised that the COP has been a “fantastic global success” reiterating that it has done a “huge amount of good for the planet. Johnson’s confirmation also raised questions about Sunak's wobbly stance.

When asked about whether the current UK prime minister should attend the COP Johnson said that “he has got a massive amount of things to do”. He asserted that there are “huge agendas” that need to be sorted and that is what Sunak is “getting on”.

Rishi Sunak’s participation in the event has been a matter of great debate. Last week Downing Street said that the PM would not be attending the conference in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt. The news of the PM not attending COP27 attracted a lot of criticism. While Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer called it a “failure of leadership”, Greenpeace UK said that the new PM is not taking Climate Change “seriously enough”.

Amidst all this, Sunak on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle announcing that he will be attending the COP27, stating that he wishes to deliver on “Glasgow’s legacy of building a secure and substantial future.”

Sunak Tweeted: “ There is no long-term Prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables.” further confirming his intention to participate in the event.

King to host reception ahead of COP27

King Charles, who will not attend the COP27, has been very passionate about the environmental issue and concerned with putting the issue of Climate change at the forefront. The King will now host a Reception at Buckingham Palace.

Sky News reported that the reception will include 200 international leaders and NGOs to mark the end of the British Presidency of the COP held last year and celebrate the COP27 is all set to begin on 6th November in Sharm el-Sheikh Egypt.