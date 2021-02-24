Boris Johnson Reveals Why He Left Journalism, Says 'you Feel Sometimes A Bit Guilty'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on February 23 said that he had left journalism for politics because in his original profession he often found himself abusing people in print. During a visit to Sedgehill Academy in south-east London, the British PM displayed a colourful, sometimes combative speaking and writing style both as a journalist and as a politician. While speaking at the school visit, Johnson called journalism “a great profession,” however, he added that the trouble is that “you find yourself always attacking people”.

Johnson said, “I was like a journalist for a long time, I still am really, I still write stuff. But when you’re a journalist, it’s a great, great job, it’s a great profession, but the trouble is that you sometimes find yourself always abusing people or attacking people”.

The UK PM added, “Not that you want to abuse them or attack them, but you’re being critical … maybe you feel sometimes a bit guilty about that because you haven’t put yourself in the place of the person you’re criticising, and so I thought I’d give it a go”.

UK PM criticised for his remarks

Following his address, the opposition Labour Party said that the Prime Minister should apologise to journalists. According to ANI, Johnson sparked criticism for telling children that journalists “are always abusing people”. The Labour lawmaker and the head of the National Union of Journalist urged Johnson to apologise and further said that such remarks show his disdain for journalism.

The NUJ general secretary, Michelle Stanistreet said, “He may have penned columns for a living but this banal disparaging of journalists as unfeeling bulliers reveals a Prime Minister with complete disdain for journalism and press freedom”.

Labour shadow media minister Chris Matheson also added, “For Boris Johnson to say journalists are ‘always abusing people’ probably says more about his own career”.

While the PM was criticised for his remarks, Johson’s press secretary Allegra Stratton defended the leader and said that the PM was referring to the challenge journalists face. Stratton said that Johnson was describing that the role of journalism is to constantly be asking the details and the finer points. She added that the PM was referring to the job of reporters in holding the government to account.

“That is the prime minister talking about the fact that you...as journalists your job is to constantly challenge and that’s something that makes all of us in government better,” Stratton said.

