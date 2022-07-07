Boris Johnson Sacks UK State Secretary Michael Gove For Disloyalty As He Asks PM To Quit

As a fresh crisis has engulfed Britain, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson fired UK Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove on Wednesday as the British premier dismisses calls to resign from his own cabinet. As most Tories deflect away from Johnson, Gove had also previously called on UK PM to resign but Johnson told his cabinet members that he will not step down from his post as it might trigger political instability.

According to The Times report, Johnson is determined to keep his job at Downing Street despite his most loyal cabinet ministers turning against him and calling for his resignation. Gove was fired after around 30 UK government officials have already submitted their resignations including key figures such as UK health secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak. The flurry of Tory resignations came over the recent scandal involving former deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher.

Even as Sunak and Javid resigned, Johnson on Wednesday vowed that his government would not fold after two of his senior ministers and a string of other junior officials handed over their resignations in protest of the UK PM’s leadership. According to the New York Post, Johnson told the lawmakers, “The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when you've been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going. And that's what I'm going to do…We are going to get on and deliver our mandate and win another general election”.

Despite multiple Downing Street staffers resigning, Johnson pledged to “keep going” and added that he would only quit if the government could carry on its responsibilities. He told the House of Commons, “Clearly, if there were circumstances in which I felt it was impossible for the government to go on and discharge the mandate that we've been given, or if I felt, for instance, that we were being frustrated in our desire to support the Ukrainian people ... then I would”.

Calls for the British PM’s resignation came amid questions surrounding his handling of the row with Chris Pincher, who resigned last week from the post of deputy chief whip. Reports and claims had emerged that Pincher ‘groped’ two men at a private members’ club and Johnson was made aware of the allegations against the minister in 2019.

In the wake of the controversy related to Pincher amid the Partygate row, Johnson admitted that he should have removed Pincher when he was found to behave inappropriately. In 2019, Pincher was the foreign office minister. However, the British PM’s apology couldn’t stop Sunak and Javid from resigning which took place within a minute of each other. Javid had also said that voters now believed Johnson’s government was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

Are any more ministers excepted to resign?

Boris Johnson’s political position remains perilous, especially after the twin resignations of both prominent members of the cabinet. However, others such as Dominic Raab, Liz Truss, Michael Gove, Therese Coffey and Ben Wallace indicated they would be staying in the government and supporting Johnson, reported Sky News. It should be mentioned here that the UK PM has suffered a serious blow in the run-up to the latest resignations. Conservatives lost in by-elections in Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield in June which triggered the resignation of party chairman Oliver Dowden. Even Dowden was touting Johnson stepping down. Remarkably, the positions of Conservative Party chairman and vice party chairman are still pending to fill.

Image: AP