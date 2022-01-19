Amid the ongoing Partygate row, UK PM Boris Johnson has denied misleading Parliament about the lockdown-breaching party, saying that he thought it was a "work event". Johnson, speaking publicly for the first time in almost a week, claimed that nobody warned him that it was against the rules for a drinks party to be hosted in Downing Street during the first lockdown. He denied the possibility he could resign should he be censured by the inquiry into rule-breaking. He hoped people would understand the circumstances officials were operating in at No 10 during the first COVID-19 lockdown.

In an interview with Sky News, the UK PM said, “I can’t believe we would have gone ahead with an event that people said was against the rules … nobody warned me it was against the rules, I am categorical about that – I would have remembered that.”

Further, Boris Johnson stated that he had apologised to the Queen after it was revealed staffers held a leaving party the day before Prince Philip’s funeral when the Queen was required by coronavirus restrictions to sit alone. When asked if he would resign if it was concluded that he had misled MPs about his knowledge, Johnson did not demur. Instead, he urged everybody who has knowledge of the party or memories of it to tell the inquiry committee what they know.

During the interview, Johnson said, “When I went out into that garden I thought that I was attending a work event... What I remember is going out into that garden for a short time and for 25 minutes thanking staff who'd worked on COVID-19, who were continuing to work on Covid, and then going back to the office.”

He added, “If I had my time again, I would not have allowed things to develop in that way." When asked if he had lied to Parliament over the pirates, the UK PM said, “No. I want to begin by repeating my apologies to everybody for the misjudgements that I've made, that we may have made in No 10 and beyond, whether in Downing Street or throughout the pandemic."

Downing Street parties during COVID lockdown

The UK PM admitted that he had drinks in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020 but claimed he had not realised it was a social gathering. Now, senior civil servant Sue Gary is due to publish a report into the alleged COVID-rule breaking at lockdown get-togethers in Downing Street and government departments. It is to mention that according to the BBC, six MPs have already publicly revealed that they have submitted letters of no confidence in Johnson.

According to a report by news agency Sputnik, Metropolitan Police confirmed it has contacted the Cabinet Office over a "bring your own booze party" on May 20, 2020, which came to light from a "leaked email". The parties were held in Downing Street at the height of the coronavirus lockdown in 2020. It is pertinent to mention here that Downing Street is a 200-metre long street in the City of Westminster that houses the official residences and offices of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

(Image: AP)