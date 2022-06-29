Boris Johnson Says He ‘doesn’t Think’ Britain Is Facing War With Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he doesn't think that Britain would end up at war with Russia. When asked by a reporter in UK whether Britain was preparing for the conflict to spill, and UK's having to fight a war, Johnson told reporters at the G7 summit: “I don’t think it will come to that and clearly we’re working very hard to make sure that we confine this to Ukraine.” His remarks came despite that British General Sir Patrick Sanders, who succeeded General Sir Mark Carleton Smith, said British troops must prepare “to fight in Europe once again."

He told UK’s Royal Army in a message: “We are the generation that must prepare the Army to fight in Europe once again. There is now a burning imperative to forge an Army capable of fighting alongside our allies and defeating Russia in battle.”

Johnson poured cold water on prospects of hike in military spending

UK press reporters believe that Johnson poured cold water on prospects of a significant hike in military spending. He rejected the fact that UK is heading towards war with Russia given the geopolitical tensions. “We’ve now got a defence budget that’s £24bn bigger under the spending review, the biggest increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War,” UK's prime minister reportedly said. “Last year, the UK was the third-biggest defence spender in the world. We’re making massive commitments.”

UK's Defence secretary Ben Wallace had asked the British prime minister to increase the defence budget from 2 to 2.5 per cent of GDP – but his latest remarks leave the Britons speculating.

In his first public speech as UK's Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Patrick Sanders has been planning to tell the British people that their country is facing its “1937 moment” and therefore, must be ready to “fight and win” to ward off the Russian threat. According to several reports, he is expected to tell UK Army that it must be prepared to “act rapidly” to contain Russian expansionism and its growing military belligerence. He has warned that Russia is posing a threat to European security and the West must be ready to “meet strength with strength”.

Sir Patrick also compared Russia's invasion to the rise of Nazi Germany during WWII, as he slammed Russia's leader Vladimir Putin as a dictator. He made comments in response to the Russian missile strike on a crowded shopping centre in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk.