While the new COVID-19 curbs were instated in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, and elsewhere in the United Kingdom, England on Monday, Dec. 27 ruled out any new restrictions despite that the highly contagious and genetically complex Omicron strain has sent caseload soaring. At a presser earlier yesterday, UK’s Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that no further restrictions will be introduced in England before the new year as the hospitality and leisure venues in the neighbouring countries slashed capacity and restricted social gathering.

Boris Johnson has not announced any further restrictions in England, although, it is being reported that the UK Prime Minister has categorically stressed that he will not hesitate to act if necessary. Meanwhile, the nightclubs, public venues, dining, and bars have been closed and gatherings have been limited in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales amid the new upsurge of Omicron.

“We will continue to monitor the data carefully, but there will be no new restrictions introduced in England before the new year,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted. “However, I would urge everyone to continue to act cautiously given the rising number of Omicron cases. Most importantly I urge everyone to get their first, second or booster jab without delay to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

122,186 cases of COVID-19 in UK per day

As of Monday, the UK registered 122,186 cases of COVID-19 excluding the Christmas Day and Boxing Day tally. The UK's Office for National Statistics estimates that 1.74 million people will have coronavirus in the UK and the country is set to have one of the highest infection rates across the region. The UK leader Johnson who suffered a rebellion from the British MPs on a vote over his Plan B measures, and exit of one of the most crucial ‘right hand’ Brexit lawmaker Lord Frost has refrained from instating bans for the upcoming week. His decision comes as the UK’s hospitalisations over the weekend shot past to more than 70% on Christmas.

"When we get into the New Year, of course, we will see then if we do need to take any further measures, but nothing more until then, at least," Johnson’s medical advisor Javed told Sky. "People should remain cautious as we approach New Year celebrations.”

Across the UK, 148,003 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded within 28 days of a positive test. Unlike the UK, the French government announced protocols for New Year's Eve, including “avoiding big parties and dinners, wearing a mask, ventilating the room and getting a COVID-19 test — all "common-sense actions", French Prime Minister Jean Castex told French agencies. Working from home will be mandatory for the employees for at least 3 days, and cinemas, theatres, sports facilities, and public transportation will all be banned next week onwards.

These measures were instated as France recorded more than 100,000 cases per day. "We are in a race against the clock," French PM Castex said, adding that most of the new infections were linked to the Omicron variant but President Emmanuel Macron at this time is wary of public opinion on restrictions. Hospitals have not been overrun, said Castex, as more than 90 percent of France's adults have been fully vaccinated.