Boris Johnson Says Rising Living Costs In UK Shouldn't Hinder Support For Ukraine: Report

As the ongoing ravaging war in Eastern Europe continues to escalate unabated, United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that the growing living costs in the country should not be used as an excuse to withdraw support for Ukraine. Speaking at an event in Blackpool city, he stated that even though the ongoing battle has escalated prices, ditching Ukraine would be "morally repugnant." The UK Prime Minister claimed that six months ago, there was reason to believe that supply and demand rules would kick in and solve the problems posed by the post-pandemic rise in demand. However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine changed that, he asserted.

"Markets have responded with a significant spike in prices, partly driven by sanctions, partly by the elevated risk premium, the inevitable increase in what businesses have to charge to compensate for raised global levels of uncertainty," PM Johnson remarked, as per The Guardian. The UK Prime Minister further claimed that prices of grain, fertiliser, as well as oil and gas, are expected to remain high for a while. "Some may argue that aiding Ukraine comes at a hefty price, but abandoning Ukraine would be morally repugnant and would also empower Russian President Vladimir Putin," Johnson added.

Stopping aid would prove to be disastrous for Ukraine: PM Johnson

The UK premier went on to say that Putin would keep "twisting the knife in the wound" if Ukrainian aid is stopped, and also claim that his aggressiveness and violence had paid dividends. "That would be disastrous for Ukraine and all the other parts of the former Soviet Union that he might attack," PM Johnson claimed. Earlier on June 6, the UK Prime Minister also held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wherein the two leaders discussed the ongoing standoff in Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

UK vows to supply MLRS to Ukraine amid ongoing war

It is significant to mention here that UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has also announced to supply Multiple-Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) to Ukraine. According to reports, the M270 weapon system can hit the target up to 80km away. In addition, the British government will also deliver M31A1 munitions at scale. Wallace stressed that the UK’s decision has been coordinated with the decision of the United States to deliver the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) variant of MLRS to Ukraine to combat Russian aggression.

Image: AP