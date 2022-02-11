As tensions between Russia and Ukraine seem to steadily escalate, UK PM Boris Johnson has hoped for a "strong deterrence" against Russia, stating that Britain's "stakes are very high" amid the "biggest security crisis" in decades. Speaking at Brussels in a joint press conference with NATO's General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, PM Johnson alerted that the tensions have evolved into the "most dangerous moment" for European security as "the number of Russian forces is going up". When asked if the UK will extend support to Ukraine in case of an invasion of Kyiv, PM Johnson said he would "consider what more we can conceivably offer."

"This is probably the most dangerous moment in the course of the next few days in what is the biggest security crisis Europe has faced for decades," UK PM Boris Johnson said.

"The stakes are very high and this is a very dangerous moment. At stake are the rules that protect every nation - big and small," he added.

PM Johnson's remarks come as the West, led by the US, is alarmed over the amassment of over 1,35,000 Russian troops along the conflict-ridden Donbas region in the Eastern European borders. In addition, Russia and its closest ally Belarus have also staged military drills to apparently showcase their preparedness. Meanwhile, Russia has also issued warnings in the Black Sea region to clear ways for naval exercises. On the other hand, the US and its allies, including the European Union (EU) have warned Russia of stringent economic measures in case of an attack and urged Moscow to undertake a "diplomatic path" and ensure de-escalation of tensions.

Meanwhile, the UK has deployed 350 Royal Marines from 45 Commando in Poland. The personnel joined the previously stationed 150 troops. On the other hand, the UK PM has announced that Britain will put at least 1,000 military forces on alert, observing Russia's increased hostility. However, he stressed that NATO is "unwilling" to send reinforcements into Ukraine itself.

UK PM 'does not believe' Russia has decided to invade Ukraine

Addressing the joint presser in Brussels, the UK PM asserted that he did not believe Russia has "yet" decided on whether or not to attack Ukraine but the UK's intelligence "remains grim," BBC reported. "It is possible, I don't want to rule this out but at the moment we think the package is the right one," Johnson said.

The meeting came after UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow earlier this week. “There is still time for Russia to end its aggression towards Ukraine and pursue the path of diplomacy,” Truss said during the meeting. While Truss told BBC that the UK insisted Russia de-escalate tensions along the Ukraine border, Lavrov indicated that he only heard demands to "remove Russian troops from Russian territory." Later, Truss accused Moscow of wading into "Cold War rhetoric" as the situation continued to remain tense in the Donbas region. The UK foreign secretary also emphasised that only "proper diplomatic talks" would resolve the current crisis broiling in the conflict zone between Ukraine and Russia.

(Image: AP)