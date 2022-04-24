Boris Johnson Says UK Is Deepening The 'partnership Of Peace And Prosperity' With India

After his two-day visit, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Sunday, hailed the partnership of 'peace and prosperity' with India. He also said that the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Gujarat is a true symbol of the strong links between India and the UK with its connection with Neasden Temple in London.

Along with his message, he also tweeted a video of his trip to India and was seen sharing his experience of his day visit while standing in front of the aesthetic Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple.

We are deepening our partnership of peace and prosperity with India.



With its connections to the UK’s own Neasden Temple, the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Gujarat is a true symbol of the strong links between India and the UK.



🇬🇧🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tQBiwi4Wgm — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 24, 2022

On Thursday, Boris Johnson visited the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on the first day of his two-day visit to India. The British PM was seen holding the hand of a priest and taking a tour of the Akshardham Temple. He was accompanied by his delegations. Earlier that day, Johnson had also visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

On Saturday, Boris Johnson had detailed the India-UK's enormous and exciting agenda by sharing a video and said that the UK and India share a deep relationship and both the countries are working as closely as ever. He also expressed his optimism regarding the coming years, and the security and prosperity that the India-UK partnership will deliver for generations to come.

UK PM Boris Johnson meets PM Modi

On Friday morning, PM Modi received Boris Johnson at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi as the British PM kicked off the second day of his India visit. Both the leaders held delegation-level talks at the Hyderabad House in Delhi and signed various trade agreements. While Johnson's visit to India is being scrutinised for various elements of vital importance to bilateral ties, his references to India and Indian aspects were noteworthy.