UK PM Boris Johnson will be chairing a meeting with MPs in the Commons amid claims that support among Tory MPs is “haemorrhaging away” and he is on the brink of being removed from office. According to Sky News, during the meeting, Johnson will attempt to launch a fightback by announcing that he is ripping up Plan B COVID-19 restrictions opposed by many of his MPs. The changes, expected after January 26, are likely to include ditching COVID passports and working home guidance.

‘Red Wall’ mutiny

However, despite the COVID climbdown, Sky News reported that a mutiny led by “red wall” Tory MPs elected in 2019 is said to be close to reaching the numbers required to trigger a leadership contest, sparking fury among Boris Johnson loyalists. The media outlet reported there are already around 20 “red wallers” who are poised to submit letters to 1922 Committee Chairman Sir Graham Brady, taking the total to close to the 54 that would mean a no-confidence vote. But there are also MPs who are prepared to wait for the verdict of Sue Gray’s report on Downing Street parties before submitting their letter to Sir Graham.

Now, the British political world is on tenterhooks, while Sue Gray prepares her account of the officials' antics. "Wait for Sue Gray" has become the monotone refrain from ministers and government supporters. But the question arises whether the forthcoming report will be a killer blow to Boris Johnson.

What Boris Johnson has said and what do his critics say?

It is to mention that Boris Johnson has already admitted that he had drinks in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020 but claimed he had not realised it was a social gathering. He has denied misleading Parliament about the lockdown-breaching party, saying that he thought it was a "work event". He claimed that nobody warned him that it was against the rules for a drinks party to be hosted in Downing Street during the first lockdown.

The UK PM said, “I want to begin by repeating my apologies to everybody for the misjudgements that I've made, that we may have made in No 10 and beyond, whether in Downing Street or throughout the pandemic."

But Dominic Cummings, now a fierce critic of his ex-boss, has stated that he and at least one other adviser had warned that the party on May 20, 2020 “seemed t be against the rules and should not happen”. Cummings said that he told the UK PM he had to get a grip of “this madhouse”, but “the PM waved it aside”. Separately, the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) in parliament, Ian Blackford, accused Johnson of "betraying the nation's trust" and "treating the public with contempt".

Moreover, Johnson's own ruling Conservative Party have called on him to quit. “There is a real sense of anger and disappointment within the party,” Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bowie told the BBC. Conservative MP Caroline Nokes also said that Johnson “either goes now or he goes in three years' time at a general election, and it's up to the party to decide which way round that's going to be”.

‘Operation Red Meat’

But, unofficially dubbed ‘Operation Red Meat’ in the press, the government has suddenly advanced several policy projects that are seen as an attempt to appeal to ruling Conservative politicians and party supporters. ‘Operation Red Meat’ measures to win back Tory support as part of a plan to save Johnson’s premiership which MPs are calling ‘Operation Save Big Dog’. under the operation, Johnson will chair a meeting of his cabinet to review the latest COVID data and Plan B measures. Additionally, home secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel confirmed reports that the government is planning to involve the military in operations in the English Channel to try to limit the number of migrant crossings in small boats.