Boris Johnson Set To Give Go-ahead For Trials Of COVID-19 Passports

British PM Boris Johnson is all set to unveil pilot venues for domestic “Vaccine passport” testing on April 5. With National Health Services (NHS) still ironing out plans that would allow UK residents to access public events using their special passports, The Guardian reported that events like cinema, Football cup finals and the World Snooker Championship could be used for the purpose. While the Johnson administration is banking upon the specially curated passports to ease months of lockdown, more than 70 lawmakers have signalled their resistance to it.

The first of its kind vaccine passports would be available both, in ink and on a specially designed mobile phone application. The documents would take into account whether someone has had a vaccination, a recent negative test, or natural immunity after a positive test in the last six months. The trials are expected to begin in the coming two weeks and data gathered from it would be further used to inform wider use of passports.

The possible events that would test the viability of the passports would include Hot Water Comedy Club, Liverpool, according to The Guardian. Others include an FA Cup semi-final and the final; the Carabao Cup final; the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield; the Luna Cinema, Circus Nightclub and a business event in Liverpool, and a running event in Hatfield.

International holidays

Additionally, Sky News reported that Johnson was also mulling to allow international holidays starting this summer. For this purpose, authorities are deemed to use a special ‘Traffic light system’ which would categorise possible destinations into Green, Yellow and Red. Those which fall into the green criteria would be the ones not requiring quarantine for travellers.

In addition to introducing it domestically, British authorities have also said that they would now use their G7 presidency to work with other nations to introduce “a clear international framework with standards that provide consistency for passengers and industry alike.” The UK is currently presiding over the seven-member group of developed nations. However, it has left the European Union leaders divided.

(Image Credits: The Associated Press)