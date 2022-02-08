Boris Johnson Sings Lines From 1970s Disco Hit 'l'll Survive' To New Communications Chief

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose leadership is under fire over the partygate scandal, told newly-appointed Communications Director Guto Harri ‘I will survive’ by singing the lines from Gloria Gaynor’s song. Harri’s appointment came after a range of No 10 officials resigned over the controversy over parties held during COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020. Even Johnson’s leadership has been threatened in the aftermath of UK civil servant Sue Gray publishing the report on Downing Street parties, some of which were attended by the UK PM.

Amid the turmoil, Harri told a Welsh news website that he saw Johnson on Friday afternoon. The aide said that UK PM was “not a complete clown” but a “very likeable character”. Harri told Golwg 360 that after exchanging lines from the 1970s hit disco song and “a lot of laughing”, he and Johnson had “sat down to have a serious discussion about how to get the government back on track and how we move forward”.

Harri added, “90% of our discussion was very serious but he's a character and there is fun to be had. He's not the devil like some have mischaracterised him”.

Johnson facing calls for resignation

Harri’s revelation came at a time when the UK PM was already under fire from his party with MPs urging Johnson to resign over COVID-19 rule-breaking parties that took place in No 10 garden. Gray, in her report, said that there had been “a failure of leadership” leading to the PM promising a shake-up of staff. In just last week, at least five aides resigned from No 10 including three of those who were linked to the COVID-19 lockdown events in Downing Street.

According to BBC, one of Johnson’s longest-standing allies, Munira Mirza resigned over the British PM’s false claim that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile. Harri was one of the initial appointments to fill the roles. Additionally, Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay has taken over the role of Johnson’s chief of staff. Addressing the shake-up of staff at No 10, according to the report by a British media outlet, Johnson said on Monday that “everybody at No 10 and the Treasury are working together in harmony to deal with the big problems the country faces”.

(Image: AP)