Brexit: Boris Johnson Threatens To Collapse Trade Talks With EU

As Britain has entered the next phase of Brexit saga, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson might threaten to end the trade talks with the European Union if Brussels mounts pressure to follow bloc's rules even after the transition period ends. Johnson is currently seeking Canada-style free trade agreement with the EU irrespective of the warning by Treasury officials who think it would leave Britain's economy nearly five per cent worse off by 2035.

When Ottawa signed an agreement with the 27-nation-bloc, it reportedly had to abolish 98 per cent of duties and even opened investment opportunities for European companies in transport and finance. The trade talks between both the parties are scheduled to begin in March where the UK will reject any trade deal that includes 'high alignment' on rules with the bloc or any future role for the European Court of Justice. However, Johnson will set out his vision for future relations with the EU in a speech on February 3.

EU's plan with trade talks

Meanwhile, international reports suggest that Johnson is likely to clash with the mandate set by the EU which is expected to aim at maintaining a level-playing field and strong trading relations. Earlier, a leaked diplomatic document suggests that EU is planning to demand the European Court of Justice to be able to enforce the trade rules. The document states that by having a defined role for the Luxembourg court which adjudicates on EU laws, the bloc would 'ensure consistent interpretation of the agreement' between both the sides.

As Britain left the 27-nation-bloc on January 31, which now be followed by the post-Brexit trade agreement between both the UK and the EU. However, the internal document also suggests that Brussels is planning to have an upper-hand during the talks by enforcing rules on trade, fishing, and security even after Britain being classified as a third country.

This new development comes as EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that Britain's exit from the union and moving away from the Brussels-made laws as well as the scrutiny of judges would mean trade without any checks, which is 'impossible'. In Belfast, Barnier had said that since the UK has chosen to 'create two regulatory spaces', it will make 'frictionless trade impossible'.

