Boris Johnson, 'tight With Money', Splurges £3.8 Million On Lavish Manor In Oxfordshire

The United Kingdom's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson went from sulking over not "being paid enough" for the top post, to not being afraid to splurge on a £3.8 million manor house recently. According to a source who worked under Johnson at No 10, the erstwhile premier "used to say he was never being paid enough. He was so incredibly tight with money, jokes were made if his wallet ever came out.”

But recently, the 58-year-old whipped out £ 3.8 million in cash for a luxurious manor house in the Oxfordshire countryside. Named Bridgewell Manor, the property encompasses a moat, cottage, tennis court, six reception rooms, water garden, annexe, and five bathrooms. Negotiations cut off about £200,000 from the initial asking price of the manor, which will now be home to Johnson, his wife, and their two children.

After Partygate, Johnson faces backlash for buying grand manor

The new property comes as a spectacular turnaround in Johnson's fate after he complained that he was unable to make ends meet on a combined salary of £164,080 as a PM and an MP. “While Johnson enriches himself on the back of his failed premiership and splashes the cash, he continues to cream the public to pay for his Partygate legal bills," said a Labour source on the other hand.

The grand manor was up for sale, looking for buyers for four long years. The sale finally went through merely weeks before BBC chairman Richard Sharp stepped away from his role of helping then-PM Johnson in getting a £800,000 loan in late 2020.

For the Johnsons, purchasing and revamping houses have always been a costly affair. In the past, he told his close aides that he was investing in a £840-a-roll gold wallpaper for his previous home. “The cost is totally out of control... she’s buying gold wallpaper! Tens and tens of thousands – I can’t afford it," he allegedly told the aides.