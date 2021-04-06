Boris Johnson To Announce Phase 2 Roadmap For Easing Covid Lockdown In UK

The United Kingdom Prime Minister on March 5 has announced relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions from next week. In phase two of the roadmap, shops, gyms, zoos, holiday campsites and personal care services will be reopened. The government data has shown that the country has met all four tests for easing the lockdown.

Phase 2 to be unlocked in the UK

Boris Johnson said that the vaccine rollout and the efforts of the people have resulted in the easing of COVID restrictions from April 12. He said that shops, gyms, zoos and personal care services like hairdressers and beer gardens will be reopened. He said that he would himself going to the pub on April 12 to drink beer. He said that the increase in the number of visitors will allow the residents to see more of their loved ones.

The UK Prime Minister thanked the people for his patience and their efforts to curb the spread of the virus. He said that over 31 million people have been vaccinated in the country. Boris Johnson also urged the people to follow COVID-19 protocols. He said that people should get themselves vaccinated and people having COVID symptoms should get themselves tested. He further said that the corona cases in other countries have seen a surge again and he advises people to keep following COVID-19 precautions.

We can see the waves of sickness affecting other countries and we have seen how this story goes. We still don't know how strong the vaccine shield will be when cases begin to rise as I am afraid that they will and that's why we are saying please get your vaccine or second dose when your turn comes, and please use the free NHS tests even if you don't feel ill, he said. READ | Boris Johnson expected to unveil COVID passports, travel traffic lights for UK

According to Johns Hopkins University, the UK has recorded 4,376,560 total infections and 1,27,104 deaths. More than 31.4 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine. Boris Johnson on February 22 had announced his roadmap for exiting the lockdown, the third of its kind since the start of the pandemic. In the four-step plan, all the restrictions will be removed by mid-June.

(Image Credits: AP)

(Inputs from ANI)