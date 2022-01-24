Boris Johnson To Face Crucial Battle In Parliament This Week Amid 'Partygate' Scandal

As the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been under fire for allegedly hosting summer garden parties as well as Christmas gatherings in Downing Street while the rest of the nation was under COVID-19 restrictions, this week is considered to be crucial since it would determine whether he might stay in power. This week, the publishing of a report into the allegations of conducting parties might be the defining moment for Johnson's increasingly rebellious party, CNN reported.

Furthermore, Johnson's support numbers have been plummeting, and some members of his governing Conservative Party tend to believe he has become a liability. According to two recent polls which were taken last week, nearly two-thirds of respondents want him to quit his position. The parliamentary rebellion has also been intensifying. Last week, one Conservative MP resigned to the opposing Labour Party, and media publications have reported that more legislators are calling for Johnson's resignation.

Johnson gave unsatisfactory replies when asked about parties

According to CNN, Johnson have given some unsatisfactory replies when he was questioned about his parties. Firstly, he stated that there was no party. Then in spite of having indisputable proof, he denied any knowledge about the gatherings. When a photograph of him at one of these gatherings was released, he said he did not understand that it was a party and claimed that he implicitly felt "this was a work event."

Apart from these, as it was revealed that a party was hosted in Downing Street, just a night before Prince Philip's funeral, UK PM Boris Johnson was obliged to apologise to the Queen. It is worth noting that even when Johnson was hosting parties, the Queen was grieving for her husband alone at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle because of Covid-19 regulations.

In addition to this, Johnson's former top advisor Dominic Cummings stated last week that Johnson would testify under oath that the UK Prime Minister was informed about the actual kind of one of the drinking parties. However, Johnson denies it by saying, “Nobody warned me that it was against the rules... because I would remember that," CNN reported.

UK PM began investigations into gatherings

Meanwhile, as more "Partygate" claims surfaced, Johnson and his supporters attempted to reject them as a "distraction," diverting attention away from the issue. As per media reports, Johnson has begun an investigation into the gatherings, which will be conducted by senior civil servant Sue Gray, whose report is expected to be released this week. Further, due to researching the partygate controversy, Gray was granted access to a full log of personnel movements in and out of the facility where the purported party was placed.

According to Foxnews, Johnson is unlikely to be removed by the Commons as a whole due to his big majority, but if 54 MPs send letters of no confidence to the party's 1922 committee, then the subject will be put to a referendum among members of the party. Some legislators have already sent letters, although it is unclear how many.

(Image: AP)