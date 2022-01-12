Boris Johnson To Face House Of Commons For ‘bring Your Own Booze' Party During Lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is slated to face the House of Commons as pressure and widespread condemnation from Tory MPs and Tory donors as well as public fury mounts over his "Bring your own booze" party in Downing Street that was in breach of UK’s first COVID-19 lockdown. Johnson on Tuesday sparked a fresh row over an alleged alcohol party, as his private office emailed and invited over 40 staff members, that included his wife, Carrie Symonds, in the No 10 garden to “make the most of the lovely weather,” according to ITV broadcaster that first obtained the emails.

This occurred just a day before the UK Prime Minister strictly ordered the Brits to mix with just one person outside of their household in a public space in adherence to the UK’s COVID lockdown. Johnson’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds invited staff to Downing Street where they gathered for drinks, ITV’s investigation found. Johnson’s conduct as a Prime Minister has now triggered a wave of public anger on all fronts. Tory MPs are warning that Johnson’s position will be "untenable" if he has been shown to have lied to the public.

Tory MPs speculating Boris Johnson’s resignation

While the British leader effectively avoided the furore and questions over his previous Partygate scandals at Downing Street, the new allegations have landed him in deep trouble. He will be required to attend the House of Commons to explain the bring-your-own-booze (BYOB) party email invitations to about 100 staffers, of whom 40 attended the party. He would also be required to defend why he exploited his position of being the country’s premier and violated the COVID-19 lockdown rules in May 2020 whilst the rest of the UK reeled under the home isolation.

“Conservative MPs have openly speculated on Mr Johnson’s resignation if it turns out that he has violated the strict coronavirus rules at the height of the UK’s first national lockdown,” UK’s ExBulletin reported, citing the internal sources. There’s an uproar among the UK’s opposition MPs that are now demanding accountability from the British leader, stressing that it has turned more crucial than ever for the Prime Minister to address the UK citizens and it is “crucial” that he reveals whether or not he attended the party. Thus far, the UK press reported that the British Prime Minister and No. 10 officials have declined to comment on the matter, which the senior UK official Sue Gray is investigating.