Boris Johnson To Prioritise Climate Change As Plan Of Action At UN General Assembly Meet

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask the world leaders to take "concrete action" on climate change during his meetings at the high-level United Nations General Assembly in New York later this week. The prestigious session is being attended by more than 100 Heads of State and Government as well as Foreign Ministers and diplomats who will participate in person. This will be the first such UN event taking place since the pandemic began. The UN General Assembly session will be held from September 21 through September 27.

Prime Minister Johnson will be visiting the White House for the first time since Joe Biden became the President of the USA and will also be joined by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UNGA. The General Assembly is an important event before the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) UN climate summit scheduled to be held in Glasgow, in November. PM Boris Johnson said, “World leaders have a small window of time left to deliver on their climate commitments ahead of COP26.” He continued, “My message to those I meet this week will be clear: future generations will judge us based on what we achieve in the coming months. We need to continue to make a case for a sustainable recovery from coronavirus rooted in green growth.”

What are the steps that the UK PM will take?

PM Johnson further says that as predecessors, the current generation has the responsibility to make Earth as habitable as possible and everyone must experience the benefits of growth. As per several reports in the UK, Johnson will be pushing for restrictions on coal, methods to change the climate, reduction of cars or transition into EVs and adding more trees in the environment. Downing Street also said that the primary focus would be to support developing nations to adopt steps to reduce damage to the climate and also to adapt from the change in approach in other parts of the world. This means that there will be an emphasis on environment-friendly practices of businesses, which will change the entire ecosystem of the industries of a particular country. PM Johnson will also hold conversations with China to quicken its timetable for reducing emissions.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: AP/UNSPLASH