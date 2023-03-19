Boris Johnson To Release Bombshell Evidence In Defense Of 'partygate' Scandal

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to reveal damning evidence which will prove that he broke no COVID-19-related laws in 2020 during social gatherings and that he is innocent in connection to the 10 Downing Street Partygate scandal, a source close to him said, according to British newspapers. The proof labelled as a "bombshell defence dossier," includes the private messages exchanged between Johnson and his MPs that the adviser's claim will show that the ex-UK premiere is not guilty. As Johnson will testify with the Parliament's Committee of Privileges on March 22, the new evidence will be published as part of the inquiry that will determine whether or not he misled Parliament and is accused of misconduct.

“It contains new evidence that helps his case,” Uk based newspaper Telegraph quoted a source as saying. “His case is that he told Parliament what he believed to be true at the time. There is documentary evidence which will show that he was advised to say what he went on and said," the source further added.

Has ex-UK Prime Minister misled parliament?

Information relayed by Johnson's advisors suggests that his ministers were aware of the gatherings at 10 Downing Street during the stringent COVID-19 lockdowns that ex-British premier instated. He and his cabinet ministers are accused of breach of the UK government's own guidelines as they held booze parties while the rest of the UK was ordered to avoid social get-togethers and isolate at home. Met police's probe found that Johnson held several social gatherings which had been held at Johnson's offices throughout 2020 and 2021. A damning report published by the Privileges Committee during the first week of March claimed that Britain's ex-Prime Minister may have "misled the UK parliament", and that he will be questioned this week to gather evidence on whether he "lied" about the parties held during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK's House of Commons Committee of Privileges has asked Johnson to determine whether he was "lying" that he was an innocent victim of a "stitch-up" on parties that breached the 'stay-at-home' protocol. Johnson, in his response, had clarified that he hadn't "committed any contempt of parliament," all the while questioning the legitimacy of the House of Commons inquiry. He pointed to the fact that his main political rival, Labour chief Keir Starmer, had offered the Whitehall investigator Sue Gray to be the Labour party's chief of staff. Former UK leader maintained that the proposed appointment of Gray by Sir Keir implies that the situation is “surreal," adding that the committee must not rely on her findings. "I leave it to others to decide how much confidence may now be placed in her inquiry and in the reports that she produced," Johnson said.