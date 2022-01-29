Boris Johnson To Urge Putin Not To 'invade' Ukraine & 'avoid Bloodshed' In Europe: Report

The United Kingdom is stepping up its diplomatic efforts to deter "escalating threats" to Ukraine from Russia. According to reports from Downing Street, PM Boris Johnson will engage in a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to choose diplomacy and withdraw some of its troops from territory in western Russia, Belarus and Crimea and "avoid bloodshed" in Europe. In addition, the UK PM will also announce his visit to Eastern Europe in the coming days in an attempt to convince the Russian President not to invade Ukraine, UK media reported.

"The Prime Minister is determined to accelerate diplomatic efforts and ramp up deterrence to avoid bloodshed in Europe," a Downing Street spokesperson said, citing UK PM Boris Johnson, as quoted by BBC.

"He was elected the need for Russia to step back and engage diplomatically when he speaks to president Putin this week," the spokesperson added.

During the phone call, Johnson will also call on the Kremlin to engage in diplomatic dialogue and "reiterate the need for Russia to step back." The statement from London comes as UK's foreign secretary Liz Truss is scheduled to visit Moscow in the coming two weeks, the Russian embassy in the UK informed. Meanwhile, the UK PM has directed the military and security chiefs of Britain to mull over options to curb threats from what Downing Street has dubbed "growing Russian aggression."

Last weekend, the UK along with its allies, including the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), kept troops on alert observing increased military concentration and activities in the Donbas region. This came after PM Johnson, US President Joe Biden, and NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg along with other European allies discussed the current developments in the eastern European borders. The leaders agreed "that diplomatic talks with Russia remained the first priority," BBC reported.

More developments over Ukraine-Russia border crisis

The said developments come against the backdrop of aggravated tensions between Moscow and Kyiv over the deployment of more than 1,00,000 Russian troops along the eastern borders of Ukraine. While the West has accused Russia of aggressive behaviour, warning the latter of stringent sanctions on any imminent threat to Ukraine's sovereignty, the Kremlin has maintained that it does not wish to invade Kyiv. Nevertheless, as Russia continues its movement along the region, the US and European allies have been instrumental in drafting plans to mitigate a potential attack.

On Tuesday, US and NATO sent written responses to Russia against the list of security guarantees proposed by the Kremlin in December last year. The response rejected Russia's demand to change NATO's 'Open Door Policy' in a bid to exclude the ex-Soviet nation from joining the military bloc. On the sidelines of these developments, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace travelled to Berlin, Hague, and Belgium to push forth momentum for sanctions against Russia in case of an invasion.

