Boris Johnson To Visit US On 4-day Trip For UNGA, May Hold Bilateral Talks With Joe Biden

UK PM Boris Johnson is expected to meet US President Joe Biden during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the end of this month. According to ANI, a senior Downing Street official told The Times that the two leaders are expected to meet at the White House, however, this has not been “100 per cent confirmed”. It is worth noting that the 76th UNGA is beginning on 14 September and the high-level week will take place from 21 to 27 September.

According to the media outlet, Johnson is expected to hold bilateral talks with Biden during his four-day trip to the US for the UNGA. The UK PM will try to mend relations with the United States. The Downing Street official reportedly said that there is a “suspicion in Washington that Johnson doesn’t want to be tough on Beijing”. Therefore, the US President will use this opportunity to get the UK PM to support the US, which sees China as the “great strategic challenge of the 21st century,” the official added.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the Taliban takeover and the Afghanistan crisis will be the key topic of the UNGA session this year. The session is likely to be held in a hybrid format. The US has appealed to over 150 countries to attend the assembly in person rather than sending a video address.

PM Modi to meet Biden in US

PM Narendra Modi is also expected to visit the US by the end of this month. While there is no official confirmation, PM Modi is likely to visit the US on 23-24 September. He will also attend the annual high-level UNGA session.

PM Modi's last visit to the US was in 2019 ahead of the US Presidential Elections. He had attended the mammoth 'Howdy Modi' event alongside former President Donald Trump in Houston. If the plans materialise, then this will be PM Modi's first in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden. The two leaders met virtually in several multilateral meetings like the Quad and G7.

(Image: AP)



