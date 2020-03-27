Boris Johnson, UK Royals And Britons Pay Tribute To Health Workers; Watch

A day before UK Prime Minister was tested positive for coronavirus Boris Johnson led a round of applause to show his appreciations for health workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. The imitative took place on March 26 at 8pm (Local Time) right outside 10 Downing Street and he was joined by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak standing by his side.

'Clap for our Carers'

The United Kingdom’s youngest royals, Prince William and Kate Middleton's children also showed their appreciation for health workers in a video which has now taken social media by storm. Boris Johnson shared a video of him standing in front of 10 Downing Street with the Finance Minister by his side. Take look at the video below.

On behalf of the whole country, I want to thank all the incredible nurses, doctors, NHS support staff & carers who are working flat out to fight coronavirus 👏 #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS



To help them, and protect the NHS, we need everyone to stay at home #StayHomeSaveLives

In the video, the Prime Minister can be heard thanking the National Health Service. Now take a look at the video of UK’s youngest royals showing their appreciation. The video was shared by the Kensington Palace's official account.

To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS

The ‘Clap for our Carers’ initiative was widely spread on social media and encouraged people to show their appreciation for medical workers on March 26. Even London’s Mayor, Sadiq Khan, shared a video where whistles and claps could be heard.

LONDON. We just sent a message loud and clear to every single NHS worker:



💙 You truly are the best of us



💙 Your hard work and dedication is saving lives every single day



LONDON. We just sent a message loud and clear to every single NHS worker:

💙 You truly are the best of us

💙 Your hard work and dedication is saving lives every single day

💙 We couldn't be more grateful

Similar videos also flooded social media that showed citizens too clapping for NHS workers.

So emotional to hear the applause at 8pm 👏👏 in support of NHS staff this evening.

We’re all just ordinary people in extraordinary times and we’re scared too. You can help us....#StayHomeSaveLives

Thank you to everyone who #ClapForCarers 👍 pic.twitter.com/QVi1SLxOEi — Margaret Rogan (@rogan_margaret) March 26, 2020

So so happy I managed to get this on video, so unbelievable 😩 The sound of people across Portsmouth cheering for our amazing NHS ❤️ We appreciate all of your hard work always, especially during this sad time x #clapforourcarers #ClapForCarers #clapforNHS

A beautiful spring evening, shed a small tear as the whole of Lodnon erupted in cheers and applause. Thank you, London! (Put your sound on)#ClapForCarers #clapforNHS #wembleyarch #london #bestcityintheworld

