The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Boris Johnson, UK Royals And Britons Pay Tribute To Health Workers; Watch

UK News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak led the country in a round of applause dubbed ‘clap for our carers’.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Londoners show appreciation for health worker

A day before UK Prime Minister was tested positive for coronavirus Boris Johnson led a round of applause to show his appreciations for health workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. The imitative took place on March 26 at 8pm (Local Time) right outside 10 Downing Street and he was joined by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak standing by his side.

'Clap for our Carers'

The United Kingdom’s youngest royals, Prince William and Kate Middleton's children also showed their appreciation for health workers in a video which has now taken social media by storm. Boris Johnson shared a video of him standing in front of 10 Downing Street with the Finance Minister by his side. Take look at the video below.

In the video, the Prime Minister can be heard thanking the National Health Service. Now take a look at the video of UK’s youngest royals showing their appreciation. The video was shared by the Kensington Palace's official account.

Read: Big Fight: Motormouth Morgan Slams UK PM Boris on Non-essentials Working Amid UK Lockdown

Read: Boris Johnson Jokes About Jeremy Corbyn's Retirement In Parliamentary Session For COVID-19

The ‘Clap for our Carers’ initiative was widely spread on social media and encouraged people to show their appreciation for medical workers on March 26. Even London’s Mayor, Sadiq Khan, shared a video where whistles and claps could be heard.

Similar videos also flooded social media that showed citizens too clapping for NHS workers.

Read: England Footballers Call For Social Distancing As Boris Johnson Declares National Lockdown

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'I Am Self-isolating'

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI ON BORIS JOHNSON
Kejriwal
KEJRIWAL GOVT READY TO FIGHT CORONA
Virat
KOHLI'S COVID-19 MESSAGE
COVID-19
HEALTH MINISTRY ON COVID-19
Operation Namaste
ARMY LAUNCHES OPERATION NAMASTE
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS