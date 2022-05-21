Boris Johnson Under Pressure To 'urgently Explain' Meeting With Sue Gray Over Partygate

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under immense pressure to "urgently explain" why he met with the senior civil servant Sue Gray to discuss a report into the Partygate scandal. Gray’s report is due within days after the Metropolitan Police concluded its investigation into the allegations of COVID-19 restrictions breach involving British lawmakers, that include the prime minister and the chancellor.

The probe was initially launched by UK's top civil servant Simon Case, but he was forced to sidestep after being exposed as one of the violators as a public gathering event was also held in his office at the time when the UK reeled under the stringent lockdown imposed by Boris Johnson.

Gray is expected to reveal some shocking names, which likely include at least 29 prominent civil servants in the UK government never named by the Met police previously during the entire investigation. Some officials have already been fined for being at a party held at No 10 Downing Street garden in May 2020. Although, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was exempted from financial penalty.

As the recent leak about Johnson’s “secret meeting” with Gray sparked fresh outrage, Labour warned that it could further damage public confidence in the Prime Minister’s office. Liberal Democrats accused Johnson of “a stitch-up” as he is among the 30 people that Gray’s report will include in breach of the COVID-19 protocol. Met Police in a statement announced that there are a total of 126 fines issued to 83 people.

“It’s an internal report. This isn’t a judgment on Sue Gray, it’s a statement of fact – she is an employee investigating her direct line managers," Adam Wagner, a human rights lawyer who has specialised in lockdown rule-breaking, tweeted.

I think the outcome of the Met investigation is that the Prime Minister attended 6 illegal gatherings but attended 5 of them legally — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) May 19, 2022

The weirdness of the inconsistency is that the regulations did not really allow for different individuals to attend a gathering for different purposes. They were drafted so that *the gathering* had to be (e.g.) reasonably necessary for work



This from the Nov 21 lockdown regs pic.twitter.com/cBLZL0CmC1 — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) May 19, 2022

For the 4 gatherings the PM attended - each must have become another kind of gathering later?

And how could the Met reach this complex conclusion without interviewing people?

I suppose we will never know! — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) May 19, 2022

Launching a scathing attack on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner, demanded that Johnson must “urgently explain why he held a secret meeting with Sue Gray to discuss her report, despite claiming her investigation was completely independent.” “Public confidence in the process is already depleted, and people deserve to know the truth. The Sue Gray report must be published in full and with all accompanying evidence,” she asserted.

Speaking for the first time about the allegations of party scandals during his visit to Powys, Wales ahead of an address to the Welsh Conservative conference, the UK Prime Minister on May 20 thanked the Metropolitan police for leading an investigation into Downing Street parties that recently concluded. "I am very grateful to the Met for their work. I am very grateful for the work they have done. I just think that we need to wait for Sue Gray to report and then … fingers crossed … that will be very soon," Johnson told reporters there.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson, Christine Jardine meanwhile lambasted Johnson for holding a personal meeting with Gray and accused him of mocking the system. “Any whiff of a stitch-up would make an absolute mockery of the report. This meeting must be explained,” she said.

It is being speculated that Johnson’s meeting involved a discussion about the 300 photos that were handed to the Met, which will be included in Gray’s upcoming report.

“The prime minister commissioned the investigation led by Sue Gray and has been clear throughout that it should be completely independent,” a No 10 spokesperson who spoke on condition of anonymity, reportedly reiterated. He went on to clarify that the decision on what and when to publish “rests entirely with the investigation team and he will respond in Parliament once it concludes.”

Johnson faces committee inquiry for 'lying' to parliament about social gathering events

Johnson also faces an inquiry by the Commons’ privileges committee to determine whether he mislead and “lied” to the British parliament when he claimed in the House of Commons that “no rules were broken” as pressure mounted on the latter to resign from his position.

Dismissing these reports in their entirety, a spokesman for the Gray inquiry disputed the account of Johnson and Gray’s meeting. The source was reported denying that the British Prime Minister had discussed Met police’s photos with Gray. "The PM did not request the meeting and hasn't tried to influence the outcome in any way,” the spokesperson reportedly said, adding that the entire investigation was “done independently.”

Labour's deputy leader Rayner, though, rejected such claims saying that the trust in the UK’s Prime Minister was “depleted” and that the Britons deserve "to know the truth”.