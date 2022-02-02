Boris Johnson Vows To 'publish Everything' About Downing Street COVID-19 Lockdown Parties

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised that the government will “publish everything that we can” about the Downing Street parties that took place during the COVID-19 lockdown in England. According to BBC, Johnson’s remarks came after there was confusion if any potential fine imposed on British PM for breaking COVID-19 rules would be made public or not. While No 10 had initially refused to “speculate” over the matter but later confirmed that it would “provide what updates we can”.

The ruling Conservative Party’s biggest opposition, Labour had said that the public had the “right to know” about any punishment given to the UK PM. Labour party’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said, “This shouldn't be a big deal... An ounce of transparency shouldn't be this hard to get from Boris Johnson."

During his visit to Ukraine, when Johnson was asked about UK civil servant Sue Gray's report on COVID-19, UK PM said, "Of course we will publish everything that we can when the process has been completed." Meanwhile, UK PM's official spokesperson said, "Obviously we are aware of the significant public interest. with regards to the prime minister, and we would always look to provide what updates we can on him specifically. But beyond that I can't get into individuals," as per BBC. When Johnson's spokesperson was asked if "hypothetically" UK PM should be fined, the former said, "hypothetically, yes".

Calls for clarification over actions taken against Johnson came as Gray published the much-anticipated report after probing the Downing Street parties during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Out of 16 such gatherings that Gray looked into, 12 are now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police if COVID-19 rules were broken. The law enforcement had said that it would reveal the exact number of the penalties issued for each of these events, and explain the reason behind the same.

In the report, Gray had underscored the “failures of leadership and judgement” and excessive drinking at work amid the health crisis. It is to mention that Johnson attended three of such parties amid the pandemic when the entire country was under lockdown and gatherings were restricted. After the report was published, the UK PM apologised “for the things we simply did not get right and sorry for the way that this matter has been handled. It is no use saying that this or that was within the rules. It is no use saying that people were working hard.”

Johnson gave speech at leaving do of senior official

It has also been reported by The Guardian that UK PM attended a prosecco-fuelled leaving do for a No 10 aide during the strict post-Christmas lockdown. Gray's investigation uncovered a number of events that were previously not known to the public including a gathering on 14 January 2021 “on the departure of two No 10 private secretaries”, which is now being investigated by the police.

Sources of the media outlet stated that the event was held in Downing Street as part of a leaving do for a senior policy official who is now a top civil servant working in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. According to the report, Prosecco is alleged to have been drunk by some of the staff members and Johnson is understood to have given a speech thanking the official for their work and staying for around five minutes. The farewell took place after the government had imposed a “stay at home” order with a few exceptions.

Gray investigated the 16 events that took place on several dates between May 2020 and April 2021 when the Boris Johnson-led government had imposed restrictions on gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. All the said 16 events took place either in the UK Cabinet Office or the 10 Downing Street including one in the Department for Education.

(Image: AP)

