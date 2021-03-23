Boris Johnson Warns Europe's Third COVID-19 Wave Could Affect UK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, March 22, warned of a third wave of the deadly coronavirus in the country. Johnson further spoke about the concerns over European Union’s blockade of AstraZeneca exports to the UK. According to the reports by CNN, he said that everybody has the same problems.

Speaking about the concerns over AstraZeneca, the UK PM said that he is reassured by talking to the EU partners that they do not want any blockades. He further said that it is very important that the UK gets on with the rollout of the vaccine program. Johnson on Friday received his first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked scientists, NHA staff and volunteers who have contributed to the vaccination drive across the country.

Johnson receives the first jab

The British Prime Minister received the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's St Thomas' Hospital. Last year, Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in April 2020 for treatment. UK PM Boris Johnson further said, "Get your jab when you’re asked to do so. It’s good for you, it’s good for your family and it’s a great thing for the whole country”. While urging people to take the jab, Johnson told reporters that he did not feel a thing. He said that the process of getting vaccinated was very quick. "I cannot recommend it too highly”, Johnson added.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that she would get vaccinated with AstraZeneca, adding that the government's motto to tackle the coronavirus pandemic is "vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate". The developments come after several European countries resumed the rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after a temporary halt citing concerns on the formation of blood clots.

(Image Credits: AP)