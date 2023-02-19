Boris Johnson Warns Sunak Against Ditching NI Protocol Bill: 'It Will Be A Great Mistake'

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on a "collision course" with sitting premier Rishi Sunak on his plans of overhauling the Northern Ireland [NI] protocol's post-Brexit arrangements with the European Union. In apparent signs of a brewing diplomatic tussle, Johnson appears wary of Sunak's prospective deals on the post-Brexit trading rules for Northern Ireland that he is expected to announce as early as next week. In Sunak's words, there are still many "challenges to work through" as a debate and a vote in the House of Commons are scheduled for the upcoming week.

While Labour's Keir Starmer told Observer that his party will initiate an extraordinary move of offering support to Sunak in any parliamentary vote on the agreement, Tory MP Johnson is hatching a plan to derail any compromise with Brussels. Starmer, though, believes that Sunak must stop “scrambling around to appease an intransigent rump of his own backbenchers”. During his premiership, Boris Johnson published legislation to shred the 2020 Brexit deal, insisting that there was “no other way” of protecting the Northern Ireland [NI] peace process.

The NI bill was set in motion when Johnson was Prime Minister. The ex-British PM had argued that it was a “genuinely exceptional situation” and that NI protocol was causing perils to the economic situation in the UK. As Sunak is now meeting the EU leaders to draft a new deal, Johnson is warning against abandoning his legislation. Sunak had recently visited Belfast to discuss with the Stormont lawmakers the best possible solution, and while he returned to the table with the EU officials, a deal finally seems like it is around the corner.

Demonstrations as Britain's ex-PM Johnson was pressing on with a plan to rip up parts of the post-Brexit trade deal it signed with the bloc European Union. Credit: AP

Why has NI protocol caused split of politicial opinion between EU & the UK?

Since 2021, the post-Brexit trading rules for Northern Ireland have caused a split in the political opinion between the UK, and the EU. As the UK, including Northern Ireland [NI], no longer is a Member State of the European Union, under the new withdrawal agreement, the corresponding provisions for trade with Northern Ireland were replaced. Under revised protocols, the NI remains within the EU single market for the movement of goods. This implies that there shall be no customs checks, declarations, tariffs, or quantitative restrictions on goods bound for NI and that the trade flow across the land border shall continue without any paperwork or checks. The Union Customs Code, however, is still applicable to goods entering NI from Great Britain [GB] or non-EU or EFTA countries.

Since the UK's withdrawal from the EU in 2019, there have been continuing challenges to the maintenance and development of North-South cooperation. Northern Ireland's largest Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has disrupted the formation of any new government. And EU is operating border control posts (BCPs) at Northern Ireland's ports for goods. EU's chief negotiator Maros Šefčovic also implemented more rules for the lorries entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain as they require a three-page certificate. The UK is also required to share real-time data on trade movements with the EU and maintain the border control posts at Northern Ireland ports.

Lorries pass the customs checkpoint at the Eurotunnel link with Europe in Folkestone, England. Credit: AP

'Sidestep hardline MPs': Labour's Starmer to Sunak

In June 2022, the UK published plans for fundamental reform of NI protocols offering more flexibility, suggesting 'green lanes' and 'red lanes' for the convenient flow of goods. Johnson's administration, in the “essential interests” of the UK, demanded the restoration of the balance of the Belfast [Good Friday] Agreement. As Sunak held meetings with the European Union leaders sources close to the former PM told British broadcasters that Johnson believed that Sunak's plan of stalling his proposed legislation would be a "great mistake."

“If we can find a way to satisfactorily resolve the issues with the protocol then you wouldn’t need the bill,” senior officials were quoted as saying by The Guardian. “But we haven’t resolved them yet," they stressed. While there's a difference of opinion in the Tory party, Labour leader Starmer called for Sunak to quit "brinksmanship," "sidestep his hardline MPs," and get a "deal on the table, that delivers for the UK," which Labour is prepared to back.