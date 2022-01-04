Boris Johnson Warns UK Hospitals Will Face Pressure In Coming Weeks As COVID Cases Surge

Amid the surge of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron in the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Monday that the National Health Service (NHS) of the nation will be under substantial strain as well as pressure in the upcoming weeks. At a vaccination centre, Johnson said that there is no doubt Omicron is spreading across the country and further believes, “We've got to recognize that the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be considered in the course of the next couple of weeks, and maybe more," Xinhua reported.

Highlighting the fact that the ‘highly mutated’ Omicron looks to be "plainly milder" than prior versions, Johnson believes that declaring the outbreak to be over would be "folly." He further advised individuals to obtain a test before "meeting someone you don't usually meet" and to acquire first, second, as well as third doses of vaccines whenever possible. Meanwhile, in the month of December, Johnson said that approximately 90% of individuals with COVID-19 infection who were hospitalised to intensive care units (ICUs) had not obtained their booster vaccination.

Boris Johnson would stick to Plan B

Furthermore, as per the latest numbers, over 90% of individuals aged 12 and up in the United Kingdom have gotten their first dose of vaccination, while, over 82% have obtained both the COVID doses. Booster shots, or the third dosage of a coronavirus vaccination, have been given to more than 59% of people.

In addition to this, during the visit to a vaccination centre, Boris Johnson stated that the combination of "things we're doing at the moment" is considered to be the right measures, BBC reported. He said this involves sticking to Plan B, which comprises mask use in specific indoor situations and advice to work from home wherever necessary, as well as ensuring that people take it "seriously." These restrictions are set to expire on January 26, but they will be reassessed on Wednesday.

UK COVID cases

As per the official numbers issued Monday, Britain confirmed additional 157,758 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of coronavirus instances in the nation to 13,422,815. Another 42 people died as a result of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom. There have been 148,893 coronavirus-related fatalities in the United Kingdom, with 11,918 COVID-19 victims remaining in hospitals. On Monday, only England and Scotland have included in the instances and deaths figures.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)