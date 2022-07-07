Boris Johnson's Decision To Resign Is Good News For Country, Says Labour Leader Starmer

UK's opposition leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer has welcomed the 'good news for the country' that Boris Johnson has finally accepted the end of his premiership. The UK prime minister is stepping down as Tory leader after a steady trickle of resignations in his government turned into a torrent, totalling more than 50.

In response to the shocking news this morning, Labour leader Starmer slammed the 'lies, scandal, and fraud on an industrial scale' witnessed during Johnson's tenure. He said Johnson's resignation "should have happened long ago" because he was "always unfit for office," and those who supported him "should be utterly ashamed."

Sharing his official statement on Twitter, Starmer wrote, "The Conservatives have overseen 12 years of economic stagnation, declining public services and empty promises. We don’t need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government. We need a fresh start for Britain."

Within the next few hours, Johnson is expected to read an official resignation letter in front of 10 Downing Street. He will remain Prime Minister until a successor is appointed, which is expected by the Conservative Party conference in October. Rishi Sunak, a former chancellor, and Penny Mordaunt, a minister for trade policy, are the favourites to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party.

The UK prime minister will address Britain on July 7, a spokesman for No. 10 said. The PM also had a conversation with Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee. He declared he would step down, and a Downing Street source said a new Conservative Party leader would be in place by the time of the party conference in October.

In addition, newly appointed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi is calling for PM Boris Johnson to step down less than two days into the position. Zahawi has added a public call to his private appeal for the PM to resign while remaining in his position. Sky news reported, he said, "My number one priority has and always will be this great country. When asked to become Chancellor, I did it out of loyalty. Not to a man, but loyalty to this country and all it has given me."