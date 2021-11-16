Boris Johnson's Father Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Female Conservative MP: Reports

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s father Stanley Johnson has been accused by a senior British Conservative lawmaker of touching her inappropriately at the party’s annual conference in 2003 when both of them were parliamentary candidates ahead of an election. As per Sky News report, a former minister and chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee, Caroline Nokes said that the incident took place at the Conservative Party Conference in Blackpool back in 2003 when she was in her early 30s.

Nokes represented Romsey and Southampton North in the House of Commons since 2010 and was simultaneously the prospective parliamentary candidate for the constituency before the general election of 2005. In an interview with Sky News, she recalled saying, “I can remember a really prominent man - at the time the Conservative candidate for Teignbridge in Devon - smacking me on the backside about as hard as he could and going, 'oh, Romsey, you've got a lovely seat'."

This candidate, mentioned by Nokes was UK PM’s father who was later failed to get selected. Sky News even approached Stanley Johnson for comment in relation to the allegation and he responded saying, “I have no recollection of Caroline Nokes at all - but there you go. And no reply... Hey ho, good luck and thanks." However, describing her recollection, Nokes said, “I would have been in my early 30s, so old enough, old enough to call it out.”

Nokes added, “I now regard it as a duty, an absolute duty, to call out wherever you see it. Be the noisy, aggravating, aggressive woman in the room because if I'm not prepared to do that, then my daughter won't be prepared to do that... you do get to a point where you go 'up with this, I will not put'."

The senior Conservative MP made the remarks in the course of a cross-party panel discussion hosted by Sky News including four prominent female lawmakers about how to confront violence against women in the wake of the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard. Apart from Nokes, the discussion also featured Labour MP’s Jess Phillips and Rosena Allin-Khan and Conservative MP Fay Jones.

(IMAGE: @StanleyPJohnson/Twitter)