UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who first fought for Brexit, a range of controversies and the Partygate row, is now again facing a crisis, the biggest one yet. The MPs of his own party, the Conservatives, have intensified calls for his resignation from the post of the British PM over questions around his handling of allegations of sexual misconduct by a member of his government. While Johnson is known to have withered several storms in the past, including him narrowly avoiding a vote of no-confidence in him, the latest one might be one crisis too many.

What is happening in UK?

Boris Johnson is battered by a resignation spree and at least 40 junior and senior officials have already handed over their letters demanding “honesty” in UK politics. The mass resignations were triggered by the fallout from the resignation that took place last Thursday when Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher stepped down from his post amid allegations of sexual misconduct. He was accused of groping at least two guests at a private dinner on June 29.

However, what intensified problems for Johnson were the contortions that Downing Street officers gave in a bid to explain the minister was in that position in the first place. In the light of Pincher’s resignation, his sexual misconduct in the past had emerged and Downing Street claimed that Johnson had no clue about the allegations against the minister. The questionable conducts of Pincher were from the time he was a Foreign Officer minister.

But eventually, the UK PM's team revealed that Johnson knew about previous allegations against Pincher and that they were “resolved”. Then, when it came to light that one of the accusations against the minister was upheld, Johnson’s spokesperson reportedly explained that “resolved” could refer to the case being upheld. This was followed by Simon McDonald, the former top civil servant at the Foreign Office revealing that the UK PM wsa briefed in person about the outcome of an investigation into Pincher’s misconduct.

McDonald’s statement on Tuesday morning triggered key ministers from Johnson’s cabinet to hand over their resignations. The UK PM on July 5 had also said that he had forgotten about being told of allegations against Pincher. But, two key members of the British government, health secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced their resignations and more than two dozen officials followed suit.

What are the allegations against Chris Pincher?

Chris Pincher, who was responsible for keeping the Tory members in discipline, submitted his resignation letter on June 30, expressing regret that he “drank far too much”, at a dinner on June 29. He said, “I’ve embarrassed myself and other people, which is the last thing I want to do, and for that, I apologise to you and to those concerned.”

But his letter mentioned that he would still be a Conservative lawmaker which triggered anger among the opposition. The Sun even reported that Pincher groped two men Wednesday night at a private members club. However, London’s Metropolitan Police force said it hadn’t yet received any reports of an assault at the event.

This was also the second time that the 52-year-old quit a government whip job. He had resigned from a junior whip job in November 2017 after a complaint that he made an unwanted pass at former Olympic rower and Conservative candidate Alex Story. Pincher was then brought back in power by former British PM Theresa May in making him deputy chief whip.

After Johnson came into power in July 2019, Pincher was moved to the Foreign Office as a junior minister before returning to the whips’ office again.

What is next for Boris Johnson?

Johnson still remains in power in the UK. Remarkably, according to Conservative Party rules, a leader can not face another no-confidence vote in the next 12 months as he survived one on June 6. However, the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench Members of Parliament could rewrite the rules to remove their prime minister.

Conservative Party, whose leader is Johnson, even decided to hold an election for new leadership. It would be in the hands of the new executive in the party whether to change the rules or not. While the resigning MPs demanded Johnson to step down, the UK PM has vowed to not leave Downing Street.

"The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when you've been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going," Johnson told Parliament on Wednesday. "And that's what I'm going to do," he continued, refusing to step down.

How credible are Johnson's arguments to stay in power?

Boris Johnson has been making a flurry of arguments to MPs as to why he should stay in office. He has said that electing a new leader would trigger a snap election. But, The Guardian has noted that the new Tory leader would still have a working majority of around 70. This means that though Labour can demand an election, the new leader would have the authority to refuse it.

Moreover, even if elections do take place, UK PM Johnson has argued that he was “almost certain” Tory defeat him. But, having a new leader will probably improve the party’s chances at the next election. According to Johnson, the Labour government could lock out Tories from power for decades. While some Labour MPs might bat for proportional representation, the party is committed to first past the post and did little to support the campaign for the alternative vote in 2011.

