Boris Johnson's Replacement Must Be 'proper, But Quick', Says UK Education Min: Report

UK Education Secretary James Cleverly on Friday said that the replacing Prime Minister for outgoing Boris Johnson must be brought in "properly, professionally, but quickly." His statement to Sky News came as senior Tory leadership voiced their favourite for the next British PM amid a wave of resignations and calls for Johnson to give up the role of "caretaker" PM without waiting for the election of the next leader.

Cleverly also ruled out the possibility of his candidacy for the British prime ministerial position. He also contradicted former British PM Sir John Mayor's idea of scrapping polls of party activists in order to speed up the fall elections. The education secretary highlighted that it was necessary for the leadership to be a good campaigner. For the unversed, Mayor termed the idea of Johnson's continuation as "unwise and may be unsustainable." He suggested UK's deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab be made to take charge for the "well-being of the country."

It is a common belief among Conservatives that allowing Johnson to continue as "caretaker" PM will only entail "chaos" ahead of the fresh polls. As the dates are not yet finalised, Johnson's extension as interim could run for weeks or even months. Meanwhile, Labour Party MPs have threatened to bring a no-confidence motion against Johnson, adding to the humiliation he has already been facing in the past couple of weeks.

59 MPs resign ahead of Boris Johnson

As many as 59 members of Parliament (MPs) resigned before Boris Johnson finally agreed to step down following weeks of controversy over Partygate, by-election losses, and more.

Downing Street spokesperson on Friday announced that most of the vacant seats have to be refilled except the party chairperson and some junior ministerial roles, as quoted by Sky News, Meanwhile, despite being caved amid pressure from his own Conservative members, Johnson promised he does not intend to implement "major changes of direction" or take any fiscal decision at the time, BBC reported. Notably, newly-appointed Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland told BBC that the cabinet agreed to Johnson serving as interim PM.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden on Thursday suggested that the "special relationship" between the UK and Washington will continue without hindrance despite Johnson's departure. "I look forward to continuing our close cooperation with the Government of the United Kingdom as well as Allies and partners around the world on a range of important priorities," Biden said in a statement.

(Image: AP)