Boris Johnson's Return As UK PM Will Be ‘a Joke’ For Voters, Says Poll Expert

It would be an "utter joke" for the voters to bring Tory party leader and ex-premier of the UK Boris Johnson back to power, an elections expert told the Guardian newspaper on Monday. Britons might not tolerate yet another change of prime minister in the UK, Robert Hayward, a Conservative expert who analysed the results of May’s elections across England, said. Tories could perform better than expected in the council vote, he was quoted as saying by the paper.

The expert also underscored how sitting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak started to distance himself from Boris Johnson’s what he described as the "political legacy". “The reality is that the Conservatives were in a very difficult, if not dire, position, and they now appear to be moving to a difficult one. I’m in no way saying that they’re out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination," he noted.

Impact of Boris on Tory party polling' appears to be diminishing'

While Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has managed to overturn public opinion with positive approval ratings, mainly on the factor of trust, Conservative MPs demand to bring back Johnson might lead to poor ratings for the Tory party, Hayward maintained. Earlier yesterday, Johnson had announced that would be unveiling bombshell evidence which will prove that he broke no COVID-19-related laws in 2020 during social gatherings and that he is innocent in connection to the 10 Downing Street Partygate scandal. The proof labelled as a "bombshell defence dossier", includes the private messages exchanged between Johnson and his MPs that the adviser's claim will show that the ex-UK premiere is not guilty.

“The impact of Boris on Tory party polling appears to be diminishing, and this may be currently to the Conservatives’ advantage,” Hayward said. This “has the potential to drag the Conservatives up, if Rishi can continue to maintain that messaging through all the noise of other things. The population has not parked Partygate. They still view it as a Tory party matter, but they are viewing it as a Boris matter," he added, in an interview with the paper.

As Johnson will testify with the Parliament's Committee of Privileges on March 22, the new evidence was initially speculated to be published as part of the inquiry that will determine whether or not ex UK Prime Minister misled Parliament about social gatherings. However, UK's Commons privileges committee informed in a tweet that it will not publish the ‘case for the defence’ dossier that was handed by Johnson to the House of Commons Partygate inquiry. "The committee of privileges can confirm it received written evidence from Boris Johnson MP at 2.32 pm on Monday. The committee will need to review what has been submitted in the interest of making appropriate redactions to protect the identity of some witnesses. The committee intends to publish this as soon as practicably possible. The material will be published on the committee website," a spokesperson for the committee said In a statement.